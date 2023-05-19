Two sisters, two Mass. businesses collaborate for AAPI Heritage Month

Growing up in a Chinese-American household in Quincy, the sisters bonded with their grandparents through food.

For Linda Desai and Susan Ting, giving back to the elderly as adults honors the special relationship they had with their grandparents as children.

“Food was our love language,” Ting said. “Our grandparents were a big part of that by feeding us and making sure that we were happy and full.”

This month, the two are raising money for Asian-American seniors during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Ting, who runs a Needham home bakery called Everyday Bakeshop, is collaborating with Desai, who owns a multicultural wedding planning business called Lemon Drop Team, based in Boston, to sell lemon poppy mochi cakes. One-quarter of the proceeds from the cake sales will be donated to the nonprofit organization Heart of Dinner, which helps feed homebound Asian-American elders; Lemon Drop Team will match the donations.

Linda Desai and Susan Ting are sisters and business owners who grew up in a Chinese American household in Quincy. Linda Desai

Heart of Dinner works to address food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian-American seniors in New York City. The organization hand-delivers care packages that include cultural food and handwritten notes in the elders’ native languages. (Boston does not have a similar organization, as far as the sisters are aware.)

Advertisement

The cakes can be preordered online through Everyday Bakeshop’s website and are available for pickup in Needham.

Desai started Lemon Drop Team 10 years ago to help couples maintain their cultures and traditions on their wedding day, because she noticed that Boston often lacked resources to support multicultural weddings.

Ting started Everyday Bakeshop in 2022 after quitting her corporate job due to burnout. A self-taught baker, she was inspired to start baking with rice flour when she learned that her son was sensitive to wheat, eggs, and dairy. The bakery is her opportunity to sell naturally gluten-free mochi treats to her local community, where those options aren’t often offered, she said.

Advertisement

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.