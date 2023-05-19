The Friday Night Club spotlights pioneer of abstract paintings Hilma af Klint

The Globe conducted a Zoom interview with the three authors — with Lundberg speaking from Sweden — about the artist’s mysterious life, the interconnected web of research behind the novel, and the times “af Klint” may have contributed to their writing from beyond.

“The Friday Night Club” by Swedish author Sofia Lundberg, Wellesley College alumna Alyson Richman, and New York-based M.J. Rose uncovers a pioneer of abstract art: Swedish artist Hilma af Klint . The historical fiction, released May 16, moves between af Klint’s life in the late 1800s and early 1900s and a curator named Eben, as he acquires her work for the Guggenheim Museum in present-day New York City. In the novel (and in life), af Klint with artists Anna, Cornelia, Sigrid, and Mathilda, form “The Five,” or “De Fem,” conducting weekly seances and painting abstract work guided by spirits. Eben learns of “The Five” and works to tell their story through the exhibition.

How did you decide to write a novel together?

Alyson Richman: I met Sophia [in] 2018. We shared the same Norwegian publisher, and Sophia and I instantly gravitated towards each other. We had a similar energy and write books that have often a historical theme and very strong emotional characters. I’ve known M.J. for over a decade. When we began writing this book together, [I] reached out to Sophia. I was the connective tissue between [her and Rose].

Why the fascination with af Klint? I saw that you (Rose and Richman) attended the exhibition of af Klint’s work at the Guggenheim in NYC beginning in late 2018.

Sofia Lundberg: I saw the exhibit in 2014 in Stockholm. When Alyson called and told me about the other four in [”The Five”], they were the biggest reason for me to do this project because they were really forgotten. At the time of the Guggenheim exhibition, [the other women] weren’t even named. It just said that [af Klint] worked together with four other women. So, we started talking about these women, and I started researching them and trying to find something about them.

M.J. Rose: The idea that [af Klint] had done paintings based on what the spirits told her, and that she’d been trying to reach the spirits to help her with their artwork, was utterly fascinating to me.

How did you weave historical information of “The Five” in with speculations about their spiritual connections?

MJR: One of the five women, Anna Cassel, her grand-niece [Marie Cassel] is alive, and we worked with her, and she worked with an art historian. Between the two of them, they brought up a lot of speculation about what “The Five” were doing — it was pretty natural to weave [Sophia’s research] in as Eben puts the show together.

AR: Sophia was able to look at the Efteråt spiritual newspaper that Mathilda was the editor at, so we had documents written in the voice of Mathilda. That was a great artifact to be able to examine to create the atmosphere of what they were doing on Friday nights with their seances.

Do you believe in spiritual forces?

MJR: I do.

SL: Absolutely. When I went into this project, the relatives of Hilma said that everyone who’s worked with a project with Hilma had sensed that she was present, and I was giggling about that. But as we started working with the material, things happened. Alison and I had discussed a scene, and I went to the Royal Library, and I had this pile of books, and then one book opened up, and I found this section that was exactly what we were looking for. It was like someone pointed it out to us, and it happened more than once. It felt like she was guiding us.

We had a scene that wasn’t really good, and Allison’s screen turned black, and she couldn’t get the computer going. When she finally did, the section was gone from the document. We felt like Hilma was telling us, “No, cut it out. It’s not good.”

Tell me about the forbidden love story between Hilma and Anna.

AR: We broached the subject with [Marie] because we wanted to make sure we were creating a narrative that seemed true — that we weren’t exploiting anything — and to be respectful in the way we told the story. [Marie] definitely felt that [Hilma and Anna] had a strong friendship. None of us are going to know how much of that they consummated physically, but the foundation of [their relationship] was love.

Toward the novel’s beginning, Anna tells Hilma, “Our art will remain. You cannot call that nothing.” What is the significance of that line?

AR: During COVID, when the world felt so fragile, and we were all so cognizant of our mortality, working on something that we knew would outlive us, that would be here long after we were gone, that we were proud of, was very sustaining.

"The Friday Night Club" by Sofia Lundberg, Alyson Richman, and M.J. Rose. Berkley

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.