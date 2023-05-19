Letters to the Editor of the Globe Magazine

Boston Globe writer Janelle Nanos has garnered national recognition for “Kate Price Remembers Something Terrible” (July 31, 2022), a story of one woman’s quest to uncover the truth behind her memories of being sexually assaulted as a child. Nanos’s decade-long investigation and the resulting story has won her the 2023 Dart Award for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma. Judges called her piece “revelatory journalism” and praised Nanos for her “enormous commitment of time, of effort, of passion,” and for “achieving a level of reporting commitment and depth that transcended drama and pathos in real tragedy.” On May 8, Nanos was also named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature writing for the story. She is now working on a book, An Unthinkable Crime, that builds on Price’s story.

If Walls Could Talk

As a longtime fan of Christopher Muther’s travel articles (I still have the one where he took his mother to London), I was pleased to read “The House that Saved Me” (April 2). He takes a serious subject and finds the humor in it. I feel as if I am getting to know him through his writing. Bravo!

Betty Hood

Needham





This is written in Christopher’s usual witty style, but it’s also a very brave piece. If he can be this honest with thousands of strangers, he can make it through any house-related crisis.... And Christopher, please thank your husband for HIS courage and dedication.

BeeJayDee

BeeJayDee





Thank you to the writer for sharing his mental health struggles; not easy to do but, every time someone does it, it normalizes the fact that many, many people struggle all the time. I also loved his thanking his house. We moved to a an old farmhouse during the pandemic, and though “charm” can mean cobwebs, leaky windows, and expensive repairs, I am grateful every morning to wake up to birdsong and trees outside our windows instead of traffic and another house. It is the gift that keeps giving.

kdjmom3

kdjmom3





“The house wasn’t dilapidated, but it needed work.” Sometimes the working cure for something else is the thing that cures what ails us as well. Glad for the writer that sharing his mental health struggles with friends and colleagues has been met with support, and that in telling his story here he is able to prove, once again, that mental illness needn’t be scary or significantly life-limiting — instead, it’s something that people live with and function in and around all the time....Thanks for showing that life does go on.

02149

02149

Price Point

Just a thought: With renovation issues, such as “Make It New” (April 2), include what the renovations cost (a breakdown is even better) as many of us have no idea what these transformations cost.

Michael Clancey

Gardner

Ball’s in Your Court

Perspective writer Steve Calechman said that someone should have spoken up when a basketball coach was yelling at a group of 11- and 12-year-olds at a game (“I Can’t Yell at a Kids’ Coach. So What Can I Do?” April 2). He didn’t, though, because he doesn’t “love confrontation.” Nor did anyone else at that game. A group of pre-teen athletes were allowed to be bullied by someone in a position of power, in full view of a roomful of adults, and not one soul intervened? That is despicable.

Peg Sullivan

Hartland, Vermont





Coaches are supposed to be role models for kids, especially at this age. Watching a coach throw a tantrum — or worse, be toxic — isn’t showing the kids how to accept defeat or learn from mistakes. It’s degrading and embarrassing. The kids feel ashamed. Not the lessons we want our kids to learn in youth sports. This happened in our town on the opposing team and the ref actually penalized the other team for the coaches’ behavior, which I thought was admirable. Unfortunately some of the refs are...afraid to hold coaches accountable.

Nutrition2023

Nutrition2023





Bystander training could benefit us all. Focused on dealing with witnessing harassment in many workplaces, it does provide skills you can call on in lots of situations. I know the “what should/can I do/say” situation, and feeling powerless and foolish at not being able to help.

user_1970047

user_1970047





A parent confronting an opposing team’s coach is not the solution unless someone is in imminent danger. Any reputable program has protocol on how to handle situations like this.

CDawg834

CDawg834

Plans for the Planet

“Five Ways to Build a Sustainable Future — Without Breaking the Bank” (Perspective, April 16) makes it clear that all of our actions matter. I would like to add one other affordable and majorly impactful action: We need to make sure that our electricity is sourced as 100 percent renewable. Most towns and cities in Massachusetts have municipal aggregation programs. From Mass.gov: Municipal aggregation “is the process by which a municipality ... purchases electricity in bulk from a competitive supplier...on behalf of the residents and businesses within the community.” It is one of the easiest climate positive things anyone who pays for electricity can do. Check with your town. It only takes a short phone call to make the switch.

Judith Aronstein

Acton





Author Sarah Shemkus missed one good bet: Go for a plant-based diet. Eating animal products is responsible for an outsized amount of greenhouse gases. Besides the methane from food animals’ digestion and its byproducts, the fossil fuels burned to fertilize and grow livestock feed, and to transport it thousands of miles from fields to the point of consumption, all add up. Eating mostly plants is not a sacrifice, as I found out many years ago when I married a vegan and had to learn how to cook for him. I discovered a world of herbs and spices and delicious ethnic cuisines. In recent years, many excellent meat and even dairy substitutes have come to market.

Louise Quigley

Braintree





Not a single mention of diet? When I think of all the things that people can do, the most accessible, doable action is switching to a plant-based diet. Not only did Shemkus miss the mark by not mentioning this, she disincluded folks who don’t own homes or cars.

Mary Fitzgerald

Newton





I especially appreciate Shemkus’ focus on optimism, without which we tailspin into futility and despair. An emotional nadir can spark hedonism, the worst behavior possible for the environment.

Martha Smith-Blackmore

Weymouth



