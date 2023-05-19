For sale: Homes on streets that share names with literary legends

LOT SIZE 0.23 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $499,900 in 2019

PROS This expanded 1965 ranch sits on a quiet side street. Right of the entry hall, the living room has bay windows; step farther in, and the central dining room has a gas fireplace and French doors that open to a huge sunroom. The kitchen has white quartz counters and island, stainless appliances, and a laundry closet; it’s open to a family room with built-ins and sliders that spill out to a deck with pergola, in-ground pool, and fenced yard. There’s an updated bath off the hallway, along with three bedrooms, one with its own smaller bath. The lower level holds a lounge area with wood-burning fireplace and built-in wine storage, a game room with wet bar, a walk-out office, and a half bath, plus a long and narrow garage. CONS Pool needs a new liner.

The exterior of 36 Alcott Street, Lowell. Handout

Katy Barry, Coldwell Banker Realty, 508-572-1838, HomesbyKatyBarry.com

$1,350,000

29 MELVILLE AVENUE / DORCHESTER

The exterior of 29 Melville Avenue, Dorchester. Handout

SQUARE FEET 3,571

LOT SIZE 0.31 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $262,744 in 1995

PROS Children’s book author Richard Scarry grew up across the street from this stunning 1885 Shingle Victorian. From the grand foyer, pocket doors open to a living room at left with parquet floors, tiled fireplace, and bay windows, or to the dining room at right, with fireplace and glass sunroom. Through the pantry, the kitchen has high ceilings, stainless appliances, and Pietra Cardosa sandstone counters. The backyard is an Olmstedian oasis with stone walls and patio, footpaths, and a koi pond. The second-floor primary bedroom has a luxurious bath, plus laundry and dressing rooms; two more bedrooms share a new bath and balcony. The top floor holds two more bedrooms, a bath, and a family room with kitchenette. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The living area of 29 Melville Avenue, Dorchester. Handout

Jennifer Juliano, Keller Williams Boston MetroWest, 508-294-0778, jennajulia@gmail.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.