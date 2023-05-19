A simple but stylish living room for a family of five offers easy access to the outdoors

1 Doors to the patio, painted black to tie to the new windows in the adjacent kitchen, replaced large windows. “They like to entertain and wanted additional access to the outdoors,” Tosi says.

“There were heavy moldings and Tuscan flourishes everywhere,” Kimberly Tosi, founder of Gather Home, says about the living spaces in this traditional Wellesley home. The new owners asked her to pare back the overwrought design and open the rooms to one another. The result is a crisp, airy, and family-friendly design that encourages gathering and facilitates circulation between the living room and the new eat-in kitchen, as well as the outdoor entertaining areas. “We simplified what we could, painted everything white, and layered in some pattern and color,” Tosi says.

2 Visual Comfort & Co. sconces flank a bold abstract painting by Holly Addi from Libby Silvia Artstyle. “The artwork is the room’s impactful moment,” Tosi points out.

3 Tosi swapped the heavy, stacked-stone fireplace with streamlined Imperial Danby marble surrounded with millwork trim. “The vertical orientation creates breathing room,” Tosi says.

4 Tosi opted for two sofas instead of a sectional, which would have limited access to the entry and kitchen. “Smaller pieces give the eye a break, whereas a massive sectional reads as hulking,” she says.

5 “The giant leather ottoman can be jumped and sprawled on and is forgiving to little heads if they take a tumble,” Tosi says of the tufted piece from RH.

6 Pillows in a stylized floral fabric by Katie Leede & Co. punctuate swivel chairs upholstered in a modern ikat fabric by Peter Dunham, while geometric and floral pillows made from fabrics by Schumacher and Suzanne Tucker grace the sofas.

