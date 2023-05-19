Five things to do around Boston, May 22-June 4

Start a new project at The Anatomy of a Podcast. The Public Radio Exchange and Cambridge Community Television will offer a class, led by instructors Magdiela Matta and Isabel Hibbard, on the basics of creating podcasts, followed by a discussion and feedback from other attendees. Held at 438 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration required at cctvcambridge.org.

Starting June 1

Warmer Days

Prepare for summer with local produce and more from the Brookline Farmers’ Market. Purchase freshly-grown fruits and vegetables, plus cheese, meats, and other products from a variety of vendors, most of which are based around New England. The market will be held rain or shine every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., through November 16. Held in Coolidge Corner at the Centre Street West Parking Lot. brooklinefarmersmarket.com

June 2

Timeless Shakespeare

Discover the meaning of love with the Actors’ Shakespeare Project’s As You Like It. Director Harold Steward, partnered with The Theater Offensive, reflects on gender identity through the story of Rosalind, who disguises herself as a shepherd boy and falls for Orlando. Held at the Balch Arena Theater at Tufts University. Through June 25; showtimes vary. Find tickets, starting at $25, at actorsshakespeareproject.org.

June 2-4

Art in Action

Celebrate three days of art and community at the 15th Annual Salem Arts Festival. There will be outdoor art, music, dance, and theater performances, hands-on activities, and local goods and artisans’ wares available for purchase. Held throughout downtown Salem. Free. Times vary; find the schedule at salemartsfestival.com.

June 3

Get Graphic

Head to Northeastern University for the Boston Kids Comics Fest. Comic book writers and artists, including Cara Bean, Amy Chu, and Erica Henderson, will lead hands-on workshops to inspire children to create their own works. A book fair and presentations round out the day. Held at the Curry Student Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free, but registration and donations are encouraged at bostonkidscomicsfest.org.

