The AAPI History I Carry With Me: Sheena Melwani

And nearly 10 million TikTok fans tune in to hear the Boston-based songwriter, well, laugh. As an influencer, much of what she creates is a mash-up of music, comedy, and fun.

Sheena Melwani sings in the key of a Disney princess. There’s something light, sweet, and entirely otherworldly about her vocals.

“I always wanted the world to hear my voice,” she says. “You have to be careful what you wish for, because now the whole world hears my voice every single day. They hear me laughing. I never thought I would be recognized for being myself as a mom stuck in suburbia. You don’t see your personality as being of extraordinary value and suddenly one day I found people enjoyed the fun and joy in our home.”

How did you go from seven followers to 9.5 million in just three years?

This happened in 2020, at a time when people were not feeling so joyful at the beginning of the pandemic. Families were stuck inside in small bunches together, if together at all, fighting difficult times. We didn’t want our kids to feel the pressure and discomfort of depression. We did what we normally do in our home, make light. Not dismiss, but to make light, to laugh, to sing.

And it started on Facebook?

I did Facebook Live events, singing, sharing my stories and sometimes I would be a human jukebox and take requests. One night, I had my camera set up and thought I would record a song for Instagram, “If the World Was Ending,” (by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels).

My husband didn’t realize I was filming. He was being himself and talking about what a terrible idea it was to come over if the world was ending and it went viral. I put it on TikTok. I think people really wanted a reason to laugh and enjoyed the formula of music and comedy.

What makes your life a beautiful resistance?

I figured out how to stop resisting. I sometimes feel that life presents certain opportunities and we think we know better. For many years I thought I knew what I wanted and focused my energies there. The minute I stopped resisting and learned if I just let it happen, all of the right things happen because the universe is infinitely wiser than I am.

The AAPI history I carry with me is celebrating my uniqueness and highlighting that it’s OK to be different and look like me and be unapologetically myself. Success for me is not the number of followers I have, it’s the amount of joy and the impact I have. I love when I get a message from a little girl of color and she says, “I see someone who looks like me and makes me have hope that I can do something of value when I grow up.”

It breaks my heart to have conversations like that but to be able to empower women and girls of color, I find it such an honor, such a privilege, and I don’t take it lightly.

What have you learned as a mother?

I wanted to be a young mom and as things started progressing with me in my career, I wanted to stop and have a family. I thought I would take three to six months off. It was a 10-year gap. I poured my heart and soul into motherhood and I love it, but there was a part of me that mourned the loss of this person who wanted to have a career and impact on the world. My husband said you don’t have to make this choice, it’s not all or nothing.

I started to see that I can do both. I could find myself and be a good mom. It makes me a better mom to my children, a better wife to my husband, a better human being in general, and a better person for myself.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.