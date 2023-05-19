‘Bittersweet’: Bay State College holds final commencement before permanent shutdown

In March, the New England Commission on Higher Education affirmed it would rescind Bay State’s accreditation after a failed appeal, barring the school from accessing federal financial aid funds. The news also followed years of investigations by the attorney general’s office and heightened scrutiny from federal regulators, who found the school failed to meet the standards necessary to support its mission.

Last month, the 77-year-old, for-profit school announced it would shut down at the end of August, leaving undergraduates scrambling to find another institution that would accept their transfer credits.

As beaming graduates of Bay State College crossed the stage at Old South Church in Boston on Friday to receive their diplomas during the school’s 77th commencement, one looming fact went largely unacknowledged: The class of 2023 was the last the school would ever graduate.

New graduates inside the church were greeted with smiles and hugs. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But Friday’s graduates painted a picture focused on the future, describing relief after a “nerve-wracking” year and nervous anticipation to enter their fields.

“It feels bittersweet that the college is closing, but I’m glad that I got to finish off the chapter here, unlike some other people,” said Tonicha Martinez, now a graduate from Bay State’s nursing program, the largest major at the school.

The Boston Globe was denied entry to the commencement ceremony after an official told them the school was “not welcoming press,” but could be watched via a public livestream.

Bay State’s enrollment has steadily declined over the past years, dwindling to just over 215 students in fall 2022, the Globe previously reported. A decade ago, Bay State enrolled about 1,200 students. On Friday, only 63 graduates’ names appeared in the commencement program.

“It was very disheartening for the people that just started or the people that have to transfer out,” Martinez said.

Few undergraduates remain at the school, most having already transferred. Sahara Delk, a graduate who studied fashion merchandising, was the only person in her program on the list of 2023 graduates. Delk opted to pursue an associates degree at Bay State in lieu of a bachelors to graduate before the school dissolved.

Ashley Lewinski placed her cap on before heading off for her graduation at Bay State College. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“It’s an honor, but it’s also very sad,” Delk said. “It’s a part of history. I know so many of my peers, my friends from all walks of life, have graduated from Bay State, so it feels good to be the last of the bunch.”

US lawmakers Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley have urged school officials to take immediate action to protect students and aid their transfer process.

“Students of Bay State College trusted the institution to provide a high-quality education, and now they are in vulnerable positions because of fraudulent behavior and mismanagement beyond their control,” Warren and Pressley wrote in a letter to school officials.

The attorney general’s office’s investigation in 2016 and 2017 found that Bay State had misled prospective students with job placement figures and failed to provide required student disclosures, and engaged in illegal telemarketing practices. Other allegations against the school include overcharging students and deceiving them about their ability to transfer credits.

A representative for the group handling public relations for Bay State College, Rasky Partners, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Multiple graduates told the Globe the school’s impending closure added extra stress to their senior year, pushing them harder to perform well academically at the risk of not obtaining an accredited degree after years of work.

“It put a lot of pressure on us as students,” said Gabrielle Nadolny, a nursing program graduate. “I couldn’t really fail anything because there was nowhere that we could retake the classes . . . but we handled it together.”

Within the small community left at Bay State, graduates described a “close-knit” group of classmates. The administration has offered extra support with transcripts and resumes for students, Delk said, but other graduates added the majority of support has come from Bay State’s teachers.

“If we didn’t have each other,” said nursing graduate Kaylee Mallette, “we wouldn’t have been able to push through,” Jahida Benitez, Mallette’s close friend and fellow nursing graduate, finished.

Bay State’s interim president, Jeff Mason, resigned in April, further unraveling the school that was already short-staffed and deeply in debt to its Back Bay landlord, OMV Park Square. Kevin Derrivan, chief financial officer of the organization that owns Bay State, Ambow Education, assumed the interim role after Mason’s departure.

“We are here today to confer degrees to the 77th and final graduating class of Bay State College,” Derrivan told soon-to-be graduates and families, the only acknowledgment during the ceremony of the bleak future of the institution. “Since taking this president’s role, my priority, as well as faculty and staff, has been to ensure that our students are well taken care of in the transition of Bay State College.”

As families snapped pictures outside the Old South Church and graduates donned caps and stoles before entering, a bagpiper, Bob Cameron, stepped into the church to play a song he had written specifically for the college’s commencement. “The name of the piece is ‘Where Your Success Matters,’” Cameron said, echoing the school’s motto. Cameron has played at Bay State’s commencement for years, he said, “but this is the last one I’ll ever play for them.”

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.