Cast of ‘Good Burger 2′ greets fans during filming in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Good Burger restaurant that has sprung up recently on Mineral Spring Avenue is a movie set — not an actual restaurant.
A few people met a grumpy security guard Friday afternoon who set them straight.
But the “Good Burger 2″ cast was friendly.
A couple small crowds in North Providence, Rhode Isand, were raving after meeting Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell at the “Good Burger” set today. pic.twitter.com/rd1XX6ls1N— Carlos Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) May 19, 2023
“Saturday Night Live” superstar Kenan Thompson and his “Good Burger 2″ co-star Kel Mitchell are returning for the sequel, filming this month at an old Friendly’s restaurant. Chatter about the moviemaking on social media brought out throngs of fans Friday. They gathered on both sides of Mineral Spring Avenue for a peek at the cast on the set.
A slick convertible outfitted like a bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich that sits in the old Friendly’s lot was used by Thompson and Mitchell during filming earlier in the day.
Fans cheered when the two actors came outside and greeted roadside, for selfies and autographs.
If you’re going to the set, here are a few things you should know:
🎥 This is a working set and people are doing their jobs.
🅿️ Parking is available around the area but be courteous of the neighbors.
👪 The crowd is exactly where security wants them — out of the line of sight.
👂Listen to the people with the walkie-talkies.
✍️ If you want a picture or an autograph, be patient.
🚸 Hold onto your kids — Mineral Spring Avenue is very busy.
🍔 Don’t try to place an order.
When Thompson, who plays “Dexter” in the comedy, and Mitchell, who plays “Ed,” met fans, they took photos with children and people with special needs first, and then with as many other fans as they could.
Here are a few Friday memories.
Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.