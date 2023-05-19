Cast of ‘Good Burger 2′ greets fans during filming in North Providence

But the “Good Burger 2″ cast was friendly.

A few people met a grumpy security guard Friday afternoon who set them straight.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Good Burger restaurant that has sprung up recently on Mineral Spring Avenue is a movie set — not an actual restaurant.

“Saturday Night Live” superstar Kenan Thompson and his “Good Burger 2″ co-star Kel Mitchell are returning for the sequel, filming this month at an old Friendly’s restaurant. Chatter about the moviemaking on social media brought out throngs of fans Friday. They gathered on both sides of Mineral Spring Avenue for a peek at the cast on the set.

A slick convertible outfitted like a bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich that sits in the old Friendly’s lot was used by Thompson and Mitchell during filming earlier in the day.

Fans cheered when the two actors came outside and greeted roadside, for selfies and autographs.

Fans crowded both sides of Mineral Springs Avenue at Smithfield Road to try and catch a glimpse of the stars of "Good Burger 2" filming in Rhode Island on Friday, May 19, 2023. Carlos Muñoz

If you’re going to the set, here are a few things you should know:

🎥 This is a working set and people are doing their jobs.

🅿️ Parking is available around the area but be courteous of the neighbors.

👪 The crowd is exactly where security wants them — out of the line of sight.

👂Listen to the people with the walkie-talkies.

✍️ If you want a picture or an autograph, be patient.

🚸 Hold onto your kids — Mineral Spring Avenue is very busy.

🍔 Don’t try to place an order.

When Thompson, who plays “Dexter” in the comedy, and Mitchell, who plays “Ed,” met fans, they took photos with children and people with special needs first, and then with as many other fans as they could.

Here are a few Friday memories.

"Good Burger 2" actors Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson take photos with fans on set, which is an old Friendly's restaurant in North Providence, Rhode Island on Friday, May 19, 2023. Carlos Muñoz





The set of the comedy "Good Burger 2," an old Friendly's restaurant in North Providence, Rhode Island. Carlos Muñoz





A burger-shaped convertible was used in the filming of "Good Burger 2," on Friday, May 19, 2023. Carlos Muñoz





"Good Burger 2" actors Kel Mitchell, left, and Kenan Thompson used a convertible shaped like a hamburger Friday, May 19, 2023. Courtesy of Nicholas Broccoli





A former Friendly's restuarant has been converted into "Good Burger," the fictional fast-food joint in the film, "Good Burger 2" starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Carlos Muñoz





Kenan Thompson, longtime Saturday Night Live superstar, signs a Nickelodeon magazine featuring the original "Good Burger." He is filming "Good Burger 2" in North Providence, Rhode Island. Carlos Muñoz





Crowds were delighted to meet "Good Burger 2" stars Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thomopson on the set of the film in North Providence, Rhode Island. Carlos Muñoz





Actors Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson take photos with fans on the set of "Good Burger 2" in North Providence, Rhode Island. Carlos Muñoz

