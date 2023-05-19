Creator of ‘Jane’s World’ speaks at Montserrat College of Art commencement

Paige Braddock, artist and creator of the comic strip “Jane’s World,” spoke to the 74 graduates of the Montserrat College of Art at their commencement ceremony in Beverly on Friday, according to a statement from the school.

“There is no true success without risk, and when you fail, don’t be so hard on yourself,” Braddock said to the graduates. “Support each other, encourage each other, be brave… and whatever your medium is, keep creating.”

Braddock, who is also the Chief Creative Officer at Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, was awarded an honorary doctorate, the statement said.