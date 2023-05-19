Creator of ‘Jane’s World’ speaks at Montserrat College of Art commencement

Paige Braddock, artist and creator of the comic strip “Jane’s World,” spoke to the 74 graduates of the Montserrat College of Art at their commencement ceremony in Beverly on Friday, according to a statement from the school.
“There is no true success without risk, and when you fail, don’t be so hard on yourself,” Braddock said to the graduates. “Support each other, encourage each other, be brave… and whatever your medium is, keep creating.”
Braddock, who is also the Chief Creative Officer at Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, was awarded an honorary doctorate, the statement said.
She is an Eisner-nominated artist whose lesbian-themed comic strip ran for 20 years, ending in 2018. Eisner awards honor the top talent in the comic book industry.
The ceremony, which was at the Cabot Theater, was also streamed online, the statement said.
Gabrielle Casella, a graduating student from Monroe Township, New Jersey, was elected as the student speaker, the statement said.
The faculty speaker was Professor Hannah O’Neal, who specializes in animation, according to the college’s website.
