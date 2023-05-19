Firefighters answer an unusual call for help

When you’re a firefighter, you can expect to be dispatched to fires and medical calls, and occasionally you’ll get called to assist in some extraordinary circumstances. Such was the case one night in April, when firefighters were called to Forest Avenue in Brockton for a report of a tractor-trailer shipping container that was tipping over in a private driveway. The 53-foot-long intermodal container was tipped over, all right — in fact, the back wheels on one side of the thing were totally off the ground. It contained some heavy cargo (two vehicles and some building materials), was close to toppling over on its side, and came “within inches” of striking a three-family home next door, according to a tweet by the Brockton Fire Department. Thankfully, crews were able to stabilize the box until a tow company arrived to lift it up.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

SPOTLIGHT ON THE NEIGHBOR

At 9:19 p.m. April 3, police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Summer Street in Wakefield. The caller reported that someone on the upper floors of the home adjacent to hers was shining a bright flashlight at her. Police showed up and found a young child who was responsible for the light. They spoke to him and his parents about his actions and told him he needed to stop.

NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE

At 12:34 p.m. May 8, Stow police received a call from someone who witnessed what appeared to be a possible breaking-and-entering situation unfolding on Hiley Brook Road. The caller reported seeing two people at a home; one was holding a door screen and the second was “on his knees fiddling with the lock,” the log entry stated. Officers responded to the scene and identified everyone who was there, and it turned out the would-be burglars were not trespassing at all; it was just the homeowner making some repairs. The caller was notified by police, who explained the situation and reported that all was well.

GRANDMA CHECK-CASHING SCHEME FOILED

Police were alerted about a sketchy transaction that was attempted at a bank branch in Watertown on March 27. According to police, two women allegedly pulled up to the drive-through window in a black minivan and attempted to cash a check for $3,200. The driver gave the check to the teller and said it was for the woman in the passenger seat, who she said was her grandmother (and apparently she had dressed the part, because she appeared to be wearing a long, gray-haired wig). Upon seeing this, the teller got suspicious and asked the driver for proof of the woman’s identification. She handed an ID over to the teller, who then asked the passenger to turn her head in her direction so she could verify the photo on the ID. But the passenger refused to turn her head. The teller then asked the duo to come into the bank to cash the check. But they opted not to, and instead drove away, leaving behind two important clues: the check and the woman’s ID. When the bank contacted the woman whose name was listed on the ID, she said it had been stolen when her vehicle was broken into in Weston two days earlier. The driver of the minivan was described as a heavyset white female who was wearing her hair in a bun, and the wig-wearing passenger was described as a white middle-aged woman. Police said the incident is under investigation.

OWL RESCUED

On the afternoon of April 17, firefighters were investigating a fire alarm that went off at a building on Union Street in Westborough and found an injured owl on some nearby railroad tracks. The owl’s wing appeared to be broken, so firefighters brought it to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton for treatment.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.