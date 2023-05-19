Five priests to be ordained this week, Archdiocese says

“We pray that God blesses these five newly ordained priests with good health, wisdom and joy in their heart in their service to Christ, the Church, and the people of God,” O’Malley said in a statement.

Fathers Paul Born, Jose Ignacio Montero Burgos, Rodrigo Martinez, Peter Schirripa, and Alphonsus Hien Quang Vu will be ordained during a 10 a.m. Mass, according to the Archdiocese of Boston.

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley is slated to ordain five priests Saturday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, officials said.

The Ordination Mass will be broadcast from the cathedral on CatholicTV Network.

Born, 31, was raised in Stoneham and graduated from Boston College in 2013, officials said. Before attending St. John’s Seminary, he worked as a financial analyst in New York City. He has been serving a diaconal assignment in Waltham.

Montero, 30, is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the statement said. He has been serving a deacon assignment in East Boston and attended Redemptoris Mater Seminary.

Martinez, 32, was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador, and graduated from Providence College in 2019. After graduating from St. John’s Seminary, he has been serving his deacon assignment at two parishes in Stoughton.

Schirripa, 30, was born in Mountain View, Calif., officials said. After graduating from St. Anselm College, he taught English and social studies at a Lexington middle school. He attended St. John’s Seminary and spent his deacon year at a Cambridge parish.

Vu, 35, was raised in Ha Noi, Vietnam, the Archdiocese said. He is a graduate of St. John’s Seminary and has been serving his deacon year in Winthrop.





