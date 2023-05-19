Healey confers governor’s citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of Gillette concerts

Healey posted the certificate — cleverly interspersed with references to Swift’s songs — on Twitter Thursday night. Swift’s much-anticipated Eras Tour shows kick off in Foxborough on Friday.

Governor Maura Healey has conferred a governor’s citation upon Taylor Swift ahead of the artist’s three-night stand at Gillette Stadium.

“The Eras Tour has been a long time coming, but we’re ready for the weekend of our wildest dreams,” the citation reads. “We’ll welcome you back forever and always. Thank you for making our Commonwealth shimmer.”

The 12-time Grammy winner is set to take the stage Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, drawing tens of thousands of Swifties to Gillette Stadium. The tour has prompted an unprecedented response — including a safety briefing from Gillette officials, hours-long merchandise lines, and sky-high ticket resale prices.

Advertisement

The citation is a way to celebrate Swift and recognize the joy she’s bringing to fans, according to Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for the governor.

“Governor Healey was having some fun with it and wanted to give Taylor Swift a warm welcome to Massachusetts and acknowledge the joy that her performances are sparking in so many local fans,” Hand said in an email. “It’s a great opportunity to welcome thousands of people from across the region to Massachusetts to visit our hotels, restaurants, and of course Gillette Stadium.”

Healey isn’t the first lawmaker to pull out all the stops for Swift as she tours across the country.

Mayor Jerry Weiers temporarily renamed Glendale, Arizona, as “Swift City.” In Las Vegas, the Boulevard Gateway Arches were illuminated in her honor. In Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor invited Swift to be the honorary mayor for the day. Castor even suggested friendly competition between cities (”Here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger,” she said in a video).

Advertisement

Friday will be the first time Swift has performed at Gillette since her 2018 Reputation Tour, when she became the first female artist to headline the stadium three nights in a row. According to the governor’s citation, cheekily dubbed “Maura’s Version” — a reference to the singer’s newly re-recorded albums, identified as “Taylor’s Version” — Swift’s sold-out performances will be “enchanted.”

“Massachusetts…are you ready for it?” Healey wrote on Twitter.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.