Jack Teixeira, Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top-secret information, due in court

“Additional evidence—including the Defendant’s own words about his motive and actions—has now come to light, which compounds the national security and public safety risks that the government previously noted to the Court,” prosecutors wrote in Wednesday’s filing, arguing that Teixeira should remain in custody while his case is pending.

The 21-year-old Dighton resident has been held at the Plymouth jail without bail since his April 13 arrest. An ongoing investigation has led to the discovery of mounting evidence, raising serious concerns about his motivations and alleged crimes, according to a court filing by prosecutors earlier this week.

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret military information on the Internet, is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Worcester for a ruling on whether he will be released while awaiting trial on charges that he violated the Espionage Act.

Advertisement

In a brief entry on the court docket, US Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy, who held a detention hearing in the case several weeks ago, said he expects to make a decision Friday, during a second hearing, on whether to set bail for Teixeira.

Teixeira, a cyber defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, and the removal and retention of classified documents. He’s accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

During the hearing in federal court in Worcester last month, federal prosecutors argued Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted and there was a serious risk he may flee or obstruct justice if released.

Teixeira’s lawyers argued that he has no history of violence, is a lifelong resident of Dighton except for some of his time in the military, and would pose no danger if released. They urged the magistrate to release him on bail under the condition that he have no access to guns or the Internet and live in Dighton with his father, a former correctional officer.

Advertisement

During the April 27 detention hearing, Brendan O. Kelley, an assistant federal defender who represents Teixeira, described him as “a kid” who is suspected of posting classified information with a small group of people in a private chatroom, with no expectation that it would be spread across the Internet. When a heavily-armed team of FBI agents converged on the home where Teixeira lived with his mother and stepfather on the day of his arrest, he was sitting on a porch reading a Bible, Kelley said.

However, prosecutors allege in court filings that Teixeira shared classified information that could cause grave danger to the United States with more than 150 people worldwide, used his security clearance to search intelligence databanks for information on notorious mass shootings, fantasized online about killing people, and slept beside a locker full of handguns and “high-capacity” rifles.

Prosecutors wrote Teixeira “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”

Teixeira conducted hundreds of searches of classified US intelligence networks dating to at least Feb. 22, 2020, primarily on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according court filings.

Advertisement

Around July 30, 2022, he searched for the following terms: “Ruby Ridge”; “Las Vegas shooting”; “Mandalay Bay shooting”; “Buffalo tops [supermarket] shooting”; and “Uvalde,” according to an FBI affidavit.

An FBI affidavit filed in court alleges that Teixeira sent troubling messages to members of a private group on Discord and wrote in November: “I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup” and “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people...Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

When Teixeira was 16, he was suspended from high school after a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats, according to a government motion seeking Teixeira’s detention. At the time, Teixeira said he was speaking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to the filing.

However, defense lawyers argued in court that the high school incident was thoroughly vetted by the Air National Guard before Teixeira was granted security clearance. They said he legally owned and stored his guns, is not a threat to anyone, and should be released on bail.

Teixeira enlisted in September 2019 and was elevated in May 2022 to the rank of E-3 airman first class. In February, he was given the job title of cyber defense operations journeyman. He has held top secret security clearance and “sensitive compartmental access” to other highly classified programs since 2021, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.

Advertisement

In its latest filing, prosecutors disclosed that Teixeira’s Air Force superiors had warned him three times between September and October to stop taking notes or researching classified information that was unrelated to his own duties, but apparently took no action against him. The first incident occurred in September when a sergeant observed Teixeira “taking notes on classified intelligence information” and put the note in his pocket, according to a partially redacted Air Force memo included with the filing. At the time, he was asked if he was going to shred the note and was warned not to take notes on classified intelligence information, according to the memo.

The following month, Teixeira was instructed to stop making “deep dives” into classified intelligence information and “focus on his job,” according to the court filing.

Then in February, Teixeira was observed “viewing content that was not related to his primary duty and was related to the intelligence field” and was once again told to “focus on his own career duties and to not seek out intelligence products,” according to the filing.

Teixeira’s lawyers filed a supplemental memo Wednesday, arguing that courts have released at least eight other people on bail without incident since 2005 while they were awaiting trial on charges that they violated the Espionage Act.

“Mr. Teixeira is entitled to release pretrial based upon the least restrictive set of conditions that the Court may find appropriate,” the defense wrote.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege that Teixeira boasted online about his ability to access and leak top-secret information, and made a reference to Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who was sentenced to 35 years in prison in a military court-martial for sharing classified information on WikiLeaks. Her sentence was commuted by President Obama after she served seven years.

In a January message to a member of a private group on Discord, Teixeira boasted that he had access to a “ton of information, not only about Ukraine, but about Israel, Palestine, Syria, Iran, China,” according to an FBI affidavit filed this week in support of his detention.

“Maybe you should start a blog, that way you have an organized place to post it all,” the member responded.

“Shooting myself in the back of the head twice isn’t something im fond of,” Teixera wrote, according to the affidavit. “Making a blog would be the equivalent of what Chelsea Manning did.”

“Better be careful then,” the member responded.

“I am,” Teixeira allegedly wrote, according to the affidavit.









Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.