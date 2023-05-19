Mass. high court rules judge was wrong to order Boston police to unmask confidential informant

Whitfield pleaded not guilty in Dorchester Municipal Court to illegal possession of a rifle and a shotgun in 2019 and has been free on $200 cash bail since, according to records. The case was delayed by the shutdown of the courts during the COVID pandemic.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously concluded Boston Municipal Court Judge Lisa Ann Grant was wrong in 2019 when she ordered Boston police to share key background data on a confidential informant who helped them arrest Shamia Whitfield on illegal gun charges in 2019.

The state’s top court rebuked a judge Friday for ordering Boston police to disclose key details about a confidential informant even though doing so could put the person at risk for physical harm.

“Although we have no doubt that the motion judge engaged in a good faith effort...[we find] the judge abused her discretion in ruling that disclosure [of the informant’s identity] was warranted, whether for pretrial or trial purposes,” Justice Serge Georges Jr. wrote for the court.

According to the court, police were told by the confidential informant at the center of the SJC ruling that Whitfield was allegedly seen loading and unloading an AK-47 assault rifle and a second firearm in her Dorchester home during a 30-day period in 2019. Police used the information to get a search warrant and allegedly found the rifle and shotgun on April 22, 2019.

Whitfield’s defense attorney later told Grant they needed to know how long the informant had been working with police, the names of three other people arrested for drugs and guns with the informant’s help, and the name of a fourth person arrested an outstanding warrant after the informant let police know where the person could be found, the SJC said.

Grant sided with the defense but also explicitly ordered police not to disclose the informant’s name but to use the number assigned by police so they were known to both detectives and commanders, the SJC said.

However, even without the name, providing all that data would unmask the informant and raise the real possibility that “disclosure of the informant’s identity would place the informant in danger,” Georges wrote.

Whitfield’s attorney did not provide a strong enough argument in this case to justify ending law enforcement’s “informant privilege” that allows them to keep secret some details of the people who help them, which the SJC said it has endorsed as far back as 1872.

Georges wrote that there is a two-step analysis required before releasing secret details, that Grant’s decision was legally deficient, and must be overturned. The SJC ordered the prosecution of Whitfield to resume in the Dorchester courthouse, but without any details of the person who alerted police.

In a companion case, the SJC said that Springfield District Court Judge Danielle Williams made a similar mistake when ruling on a request for details of a confidential informant whose tip led Springfield police to make a drug arrest.

The SJC said the confidential informant’s only role in the case was to alert police to a person who was dealing drugs in a known city trouble spot. Police then conducted on-scene investigation that allowed them to arrest the man with drugs and cash in November 2021.

“We conclude that it is apparent on the undisputed record before us that disclosure is unwarranted under the applicable legal framework,’' Georges wrote. “The information sought is not sufficiently material or relevant to the defense to warrant disclosure of the informant’s identity.”

