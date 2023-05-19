One injured after two jet skis collide on Tyngsborough lake

A person suffered serious injuries after two jet skis collided on Lake Mascuppicin Tyngsborough Friday afternoon, officials said.
Emergency crews responded to the crash at about 4:50 p.m.,Tyngsborough police and fire said in a statement. The drivers of both crafts made it to shore.
One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, the statement said.
The victim suffered serious leg injuries, a spokesperson for police and fire said in an e-mail.
The other driver was not injured, the statement said.
The crash is under investigation by the State environmental police, the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.