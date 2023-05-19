At Providence College, a storied history of talented Irish runners: ‘There’s a path to success here. Why should I take any other?’

Fagan, too, is from Dublin, and before college, he and Laadjel ran for opposing clubs there, just across a small park from one another. They connected at the various meets and camps in Ireland that draw the country’s top young runners. They did chatty training runs around the park on the weekends. They bonded over video games and dreams of running in the United States, and swapped lessons learned during the recruiting process.

PROVIDENCE — A recent track meet was a reunion for Providence College sophomore Abdel Laadjel , who hails from the Dublin suburb of Lucan, Ireland. Among his competitors at the meet was a freshman at Iona College in New York. Scott Fagan .

The teens, who text and chat regularly, competed against one another again last month at the Friar Invitational.

Before suiting up for the evening racing at the Invitational, Laadjel showed Fagan his swank dorm room — where video games warded off pre-race jitters — and walked him around the idyllic campus. With a year’s more experience as an Irish runner in American Division 1 track and field, Laadjel untangled some riddles of the US sports-school system.

“He absolutely loves Iona, and he loves being so close to New York City,” said Laadjel. “I gave him some tips, told him things to expect.”

Iona, whose sports teams are known as the Gaels — Irish for, well “Irish” — does sound pretty good, Laadjel conceded.

But as he’ll tell you, there are few things cooler than being an Irish runner at Providence College.

“People here are so passionate about PC. So passionate. Even people who didn’t go to PC, they love PC,” said Laadjel. “And everyone here has some Irish in them, it seems. Even people who aren’t Irish, feel they have some Irish in them. They hear our accent, and go ‘Oh, what team are you on?’ So many Irish have been here. And you look at how they’ve progressed. There’s a path to success here. Why should I take any other?”

Providence College's men's and women's cross country and track and field teams train at the facility named for their head coach, the Ray Treacy Track at Hendricken Field, which hosts the annual Friar Invitational.

Providence College Athletics

The PC track that hosts the invitational is named for Head Coach Ray Treacy, now in his 38th year directing Friars track and cross country.

Over the decades, in his quiet way, Treacy has helped create and nurture a particular running culture at PC.

Some people call it the Irish Connection, or the Irish Pipeline, this steady stream of fast middle- and long-distance runners from Ireland who come to Providence and a handful of other US schools.

It’s impossible to talk about the history of the connection without talking about the Treacy brothers, two natives of Waterford, Ireland. There had been a trickle of Irish runners here before the 1970s, but John Treacy arrived at Providence College and immediately made an impact. He was a five-time All American, a national champion in the three-mile in his final year, and was a World cross-country champion twice. He represented Ireland in four Olympics, winning a silver in the marathon in 1984 in Los Angeles. He placed third in the 1988 Boston Marathon, and was a two-time World Cross-Country champion.

He has become a sports icon as big as any in Ireland. Laadjel says he knew John Treacy’s name long before he ever laced up a pair of racing shoes.

John Treacy of Ireland finishes in second place in the Men's Marathon event at the XXIII Olympic Summer Games on Aug. 12, 1984, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Providence College Head Coach Ray Treacy is now in his 38th year directing Friars track and cross country.

John’s younger brother Ray arrived at PC just as John was leaving. Ray Treacy barely slipped off the pace: a three-time All-American, three-time Big East 5,000-meter winner, two-time New England cross-country champion, and the Friars’ captain his junior and senior years.

Advertisement

While his older brother headed to the 1984 Olympics, Ray Treacy began coaching at his alma mater. And it’s as a coach that he gained iconic status in the running world, especially among elite Irish runners. At the recent invitational, on the track named after him, Traecy coached Laadjel to a new personal best of 13:44 in the grueling 5,000-meter event, qualifying him for the first round of the NCAA championships next month.

PC’s beloved basketball and hockey teams may command much of the area’s sports attention, but it’s Treacy’s runners who are perennially successful. Under Treacy, PC has won 123 individual NCAA titles, and 15 Big East golds. He’s coached a dozen future Olympians.

“He’s very phenomenal, an incredible coach, who’s done magnificent things,” said Marcus O’Sullivan, the head track and cross-country coach at Big East rival Villanova. “He’s a credit to Providence, and all of New England running.”

O’Sullivan should know. A Cork native himself, he was inspired by the Treacy brothers and others early in the Irish pipeline.

For the last 24 years, O’Sullivan has competed against Treacy — on the track, as a runner for Villanova, and in the endless game of recruiting talent as a coach. Most recently, says O’Sullivan, Treacy’s program beat him out in recruiting Jane Buckley, a Cork native who won the Big East cross-country championships last fall, two weeks after arriving as a freshman, and finished first two weeks ago in the Friar Invitational’s 3,000-meter race.

Advertisement

O’Sullivan says the recruiting game for international runners has greatly expanded in recent years. His program boasts runners not just from the United States and Ireland, but also England, Australia, Jamaica, Denmark and Grand Cayman. Other schools, like the University of Washington, the University of Wisconsin and even, now, more ambitious Irish schools, are making their pitch to young Irish runners.

“You get pockets of places where the talent increases, especially after an Olympics, where a nation’s team does well,” O’Sullivan said.

Laadjel said the American colleges suffered for a few years with a reputation in Ireland for burning runners out.

“They thought they raced you too much, trained too much,” he said. “I had more people telling me I shouldn’t go to the US.”

As a coach, Treacy’s approach is different. Top runners know how the sports take a toll on the body — “There’s a reason other sports use running as a punishment for athletes,” he says — so he is famously soft-spoken, empathetic, and protective of his runners.

“It’s all about getting them to become the best athlete they can be,” he says. “If you have to yell at your runners,” you’ve already lost them.”

Laadjel was aware of the history of Irish runners at PC when he made up his mind to come, he said. What he didn’t know was too much about the college itself.

Advertisement

That changed last year while researching a paper on Jewish student history for one of his classes. He discovered PC was started as a school for working-class kids in the working-class city of Providence. Irish immigrants and Italian immigrants built the school, he said. He began to look at the college and the city differently.

The history of a school for immigrants — particularly Irish immigrants — resonated. His parents moved to Dublin from Algeria a few years before Laadjel was born.

“They really connected to values,” he said. “The values of both places are the same.”

They found Ireland unpretentious, unfussy, and proudly working class. They are passionately proud to be Irish now, he said, as is he.

“I’m Irish and Algerian,” he said. “The two sides really resemble each other.”

A dual identity — part here, part the old country — permeates Providence, he said.

His best friend from Dublin, Sean Donoghue, is a sophomore at Villanova and a specialist in the 1,500 meters. They text and chat often, comparing notes on how it is to be fast, and Irish, on an American campus.

“We all want each other to do really well,” he said. “The Irish pipeline, we’re really close.”