Sheldon Whitehouse v. Clarence Thomas

Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, held a subcommittee hearing this week scrutinizing how the Judicial Conference handled past complaints about Thomas. And he has proposed the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act, which would create a process for investigating high court misconduct while strengthening recusal and disclosure standards.

Among other things, ProPublica documented that Thomas received gifts of luxury travel from Republican donor Harlan Crow and that Crow bought the house where Thomas’s mother lives.

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, the Rhode Island Democrat who has written a book about the right-wing “capture” of the US Supreme Court, is leading the charge for tightening Supreme Court ethics rules following revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas.

In an interview, Whitehouse acknowledged the chances of his bill passing a House led by Republican Kevin McCarthy are “very slim.” But, he said, “I think it’s important to put out a comprehensive bill as a marker of all the issues that are at stake. So if the Judicial Conference were to update the process for Supreme Court justices, they’d have my bill and other suggestions to guide them.”

While it’s difficult to craft a mechanism for enforcing rules against members of the top court, Whitehouse said the most effective remedy might be for the Judicial Conference, a group of top federal judges, to weigh in on complaints, spelling out what behavior is acceptable.

”The problem is when there is no referee or when you are your own referee, you take quite a liberal view of where the chalk lines are,” Whitehouse said. “And no one knows better than a federal judge when other federal judges are outside the chalk lines.”

Whitehouse envisions an ethics process where staff members could review complaints and conduct investigations and a panel of federal judges would say what they would permit or prohibit in their courts.

He cited the old saying: “The best way to show that a stick is crooked is not to argue about it or to spend time denouncing it, but to lay a straight stick alongside it.”

In next year’s Senate election, Whitehouse is expected to face a challenge from Raymond T. McKay, a Warwick Republican who announced his candidacy on May 4.

In an interview, McKay said, “No government official should be without checks and balances, whether a US senator or a Supreme Court justice.”

But he said Whitehouse should be more outspoken about leaks and security threats affecting conservative justices. And he said he agrees with US Senator Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, who has said Democrats are displaying “very selective outrage” and overlooking conflicts involving liberal justices.

”There is definitely a political double standard from our junior senator from Rhode Island,” McKay said.

Graham has accused Democrats of trying to destroy the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. But Whitehouse said, “I’m afraid it’s the court that has destroyed its own legitimacy with its behavior. All we are doing is pointing out the behavior, like the kid who pointed out the emperor has no clothes.”

