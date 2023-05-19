Singer Jimmy Buffett cancels upcoming show after being hospitalized in Boston

But after stopping in Boston for a checkup, Buffett, 76, said he “wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Buffett said “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.”

Jimmy Buffett has been forced to cancel a Saturday show in Charleston, S.C. after a recent hospitalization in Boston, the musician said on Twitter Thursday.

“Getting old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he said.

Buffett didn’t elaborate on the medical issues but vowed to his fans down south that he’ll serenade them again soon.

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffett said on Twitter. “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would ever have imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’”

Buffett has recorded 27 studio albums over a storied career spanning more than five decades, according to his official website.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, a tropical-themed eatery, is slated to open later this year at Faneuil Hall, according to its website.









