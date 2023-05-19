Sixth grader saves her twin brother from choking in Leicester school cafeteria

At the time, Charlie thought, “I’m going to die,” he told WBZ-TV . “It’s just scary and you just don’t know what’s going to happen next, and it’s just really scary.”

Security video of the incident from May 12 shows 12-year-old Charlie Loverme start to choke, then stand up and walk away from a cafeteria table, hitting his chest with his hand.

A Leicester Middle School sixth-grader is being hailed as a hero for what she did when her twin brother started choking at school.

While other students sat in their chairs, not sure what to do, Amelia Loverme saw her brother in distress and took immediate action. She stood up and began delivering abdominal thrusts until he was able to cough and breathe on his own again.

Brett Kustigian, Leicester’s superintendent of schools, praised Amelia for her quick thinking.

“Amelia Loverme is a true hero,” Kustigian said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Her quick action saved her brother’s life. She embodies everything positive about our school community.”

If you come across an adult or child who’s choking and is still conscious, but cannot cough, speak, cry or breathe, the American Red Cross says to have someone call 911, get consent to help, and then deliver five back blows to the person who’s choking, followed by five abdominal thrusts.

For children and adults, you should stand behind them to deliver the thrusts. If an infant is choking, you should hold them and deliver chest thrusts (be sure to support the infant’s head and neck securely, and keep their head lower than their chest), the Red Cross website states.

When delivering the back blows, you should bend the person forward at the waist and use the heel of your hand to give five back blows between the person’s shoulder blades. When delivering the abdominal thrusts, you should place your fist with the thumb side against the middle of the person’s abdomen, just above their navel, cover your fist with the other hand, and then give five “quick, upward” abdominal thrusts, the Red Cross states.

The Red Cross recommends repeating those steps until the object is forced out of the person’s throat, they can cough forcefully or breathe again, or they become unconscious.





