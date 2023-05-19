Swampscott man charged with making fraudulent claims to become a US refugee and citizen

Kemal Mrndzic, 50, was arrested Wednesday on charges of falsifying, concealing, and covering up a material fact from the U.S. government by trick, scheme, or device; using a fraudulently obtained U.S. passport; and possessing and using a fraudulently obtained naturalization certificate and fraudulently obtained Social Security card, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

A Swampscott man who allegedly served as a supervisor at a notorious Bosnian prison camp where torture and abuse were rampant in the 1990s was arrested this week on charges of lying on his applications for refugee status in the US and later to become an American citizen, according to authorities.

Mrndzic, described by officials as a former guard supervisor at the infamous Celebici prison camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the bloody sectarian conflict that devastated the country in the 1990s, made his initial appearance Wednesday in US District Court in Boston and did not enter a plea, records show.

He was released on $30,000 bond.

The statement said the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia found that guards at Celebici committed “numerous” killings, rapes, and additional acts of torture and persecution of Serb prisoners held there.

Prosecutors said the international tribunal convicted three of Mrndzic’s fellow guards following a Hague trial in which survivors testified to “harrowing prison camp conditions,” and that many survivors have since identified “Mrndzic as being involved in the beatings and other abuses.”

When the war ended, the statement said, investigators from the international tribunal interviewed Mrndzic in in Sarajevo and allegedly accused him of involvement in the camp abuses.

Mrndzic then allegedly “concocted a scheme” to escape justice, prosecutors said, fleeing to Croatia where he fabricated a story to apply as a refugee to the United States.

During his refugee application and interview, he falsely claimed that he had fled his home after being captured, questioned, and abused by Serb forces, and couldn’t return home for fear of prosecution, according to prosecutors.

“He was admitted to the U.S. as a refugee in 1999, and ultimately became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009,” the statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the next court date would be scheduled.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.