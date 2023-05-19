Rachael Rollins officially resigns as US attorney in brief letter to President Biden

“This letter is to advise you that I am resigning from my position as United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, effective at the close of business today,” she wrote. “Thank you for the honor of nominating me for that position in July 2021 and supporting me during my contentious confirmation process.”

Rollins, who had signaled earlier in the week that she would be stepping down from her post as the most powerful prosecutor in the state, made the resignation official Friday with a two-paragraph letter to President Joe Biden, which made no reference to the findings of the two investigations that led to her resignation.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, officially resigned Friday after a pair of damning ethics investigations found she had misused the power of her office.

Advertisement

She continued, “I wish you and your Administration the best of luck in the months and years ahead.”

With Rollins’s official resignation, First Assistant US Attorney Joshua S. Levy has assumed the role of acting US attorney, the office announced Friday.

Rollins, a trailblazing reform prosecutor, announced Tuesday that she would leave her position amid the two federal government ethics probes, capping a tenure that had been marked by turmoil and praise.

In her 16-month tenure as US attorney for Massachusetts, Rollins repeatedly committed ethical breaches, in particular attempting to influence the 2022 election for her successor as Suffolk district attorney, according to the two probes, one from the US Department of Justice inspector general and the other from the US Office of Special Counsel, which investigates potential violations of the Hatch Act, the law intended to keep the federal government nonpartisan.

The two government watchdog investigations began in July 2022, after Rollins mingled with Democratic insiders at a fund-raiser and photo-op with Jill Biden in Andover, violating guidelines her own general counsel had established to avoid violating the Hatch Act. The federal law bars government employees from engaging in partisan political activity “while on duty, in a federal facility, or using federal property” and sets limits on fund-raising and other activities.

Advertisement

“We found Rollins’s conduct described throughout this report violated federal regulations, numerous DOJ policies, her Ethics Agreement, and applicable law, and fell far short of the standards of professionalism and judgment that the Department should expect of any employee, much less a U.S. Attorney,” the inspector general’s report said.

Rollins was trying to help City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who lost in the Democratic primary to Kevin Hayden in September, the agencies said.

The inspector general’s report said that at a critical stage of the Democratic primary, Rollins “used her position as US Attorney, and information available to her as US Attorney, in an ultimately unsuccessful effort to create the impression publicly, before the primary election, that DOJ was or would be investigating Hayden for public corruption.”

The inspector general’s report found Rollins “lacked candor” when questioned about her communications with reporters during the Arroyo-Hayden primary race and “knowingly and willfully made a false statement of a material fact under oath” about one contact.

She later acknowledged that she was the source of the newspaper article intended to damage Hayden’s candidacy, the report said.

Additionally, Rollins violated federal public records laws that required her to permanently store all of her official communications, including any text messages or e-mails that included information about her government job, the inspector general’s report said.

Advertisement

Investigators also found that Rollins violated DOJ ethical rules by accepting two free tickets from the Boston Celtics, with a face value of $350 each, for a game on April 3, 2022.

The report said Rollins was wrong to solicit 30 free tickets from the Celtics for a youth basketball program from Springfield participating in a federal Safe Neighborhoods initiative and wrong to require that a lower-level employee help organize the ticket distribution after Rollins was told by her top assistants she had to act on her own because of ethical concerns.

The report also faulted Rollins for admonishing the employee’s performance even though the employee should not have been involved.

Rollins, 52, emerged as the flag-bearer of a progressive prosecutor movement in Massachusetts five years ago when she was elected Suffolk district attorney, beating out other more established candidates. She became the first woman of color elected as a top state or county prosecutor in Massachusetts.

Material from previous Globe coverage was used in this report.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.