Yarmouth 7-year-old is top Girl Scout cookie seller in Eastern Mass.

“Girl Scout cookies,” Emma Hardigan of Troop 64895 in Yarmouth would say standing at cookie booths, or while going door-to-door. “Five dollars a box!”

From December to March, a seven-year-old Girl Scout from Cape Cod gave it her all to sell as many boxes of Thin Mints, Lemonades, and other cookies as she could.

Emma Hardigan, 7, is a Daisy, the first level of scouting.

Emma sold 3,668 boxes, making her the top Girl Scout cookie seller this year in Eastern Massachusetts. A Daisy, the first level of scouting, Emma is also the youngest girl to achieve the award within the last 10 years, according to a statement from Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.

“This was my goal, to be a top seller,” Emma, a first-grader who is homeschooled, said in a Zoom interview.

Alissa Benjamin, her mother who is also the troop leader, bought into the idea.

“I thought it was a really big idea,” Benjamin said “So we made weekly goals . . . We really sold it box by box.”

On Sunday, Hardigan will speak to hundreds of Girl Scouts at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, N.H., where girls who have sold over 500 boxes of cookies will gather for a day of fun.

Emma plans to share her best selling tips, her mother said.

As the top seller, she also gets to spend a day in August camping with Barbara Fortier, chief executive of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, Benjamin said.

Emma is excited about other rewards, too.

“I got some prizes,” she said.

Emma Hardigan at a cookie booth on Cape Cod. Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts

Emma sold enough cookies to have her pick from all the possible prizes, which range from Girl Scout sunglasses and T-shirts, to wireless Beats earbuds, and Fjallraven Kanken backpacks.

(She’s eyeing a cutlery set with a plastic fork, spoon, and knife attached to a keychain.)

So how did the Daisy Scout become a big-cheese cookie seller?

Three to four days a week, Emma’s troop manned cookie booths inside or outside local stores, sometimes bundling up in snow pants and hand warmers. On other days, Emma would knock on doors in her neighborhood to sell more.

Wherever she went, she and her mother wore pins advertising they sold cookies.

Printed in large letters on the back of the family car — which always carried a stash of cookies — were the words “Girl Scout Cookies” and “You know you want some,” along with Benjamin’s phone number.

“When we were at the grocery store or if we were going to a doctor’s appointment, Emma would always have her cookies with her so that people would see,” Benjamin said.

At cookie booths, the troop also accepted orders that were donated to veterans. In February, the girls donated the cookies, along with handmade Valentines, to the veterans.

Her favorite part of Girls Scouts, Emma said, are the activities she does with her troop, such as learning CPR or building a birdhouse. Almost every inch of her blue Daisy vest is covered with the badges she’s earned.

“Can you see it? I made that birdhouse,” she said, proudly showing her project. “Girl Scouts is fun.”





