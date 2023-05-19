Small earthquake hits just north of New York City

A minor earthquake rumbled through parts of Westchester County in New York early Friday, with tremors reportedly felt in New York City and towns in northern New Jersey. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 2.2, occurred around 1:50 a.m. about 1 mile south of Hastings-on-Hudson, a village of about 8,000 people, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Hastings-on-Hudson is about 20 miles north of New York City.

The USGS received more than 200 notifications from people, mostly within 15 miles of the epicenter, who reported that they had felt the earthquake in Hastings-on-Hudson and in surrounding towns, from Closter, New Jersey, which lies across the Hudson River, and south to Bronxville and Yonkers. A few people reported feeling the earthquake in parts of New York City, including in the Bronx and in Inwood and the East Village in Manhattan.