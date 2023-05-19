How ‘anti-woke’ laws are awakening Florida’s students

Generally speaking, I paid little attention to whatever my mother was reading. But there was one particular book I couldn’t wait to investigate. And the first time she walked out of the room, leaving the book open and face down on her favorite chair, I hopped up to take a peek.

Frankly, it was my mother’s fault because she’d done something odd — she concealed the book with a paper bag fashioned into a cover. What was she hiding? So with my ears tuned for her footsteps, I flipped to the title page. I returned the book to her chair exactly as I’d found it but was even more confused — what was a hooker and why was she so happy?

But this much I understood: In trying to hide that book, my mother only made it infinitely more interesting to me. (I also looked up the word “hooker.”)

That’s what’s happening with Jenna Barbee’s 5th grade class in Florida, arguably the most difficult state for teachers to do what they’ve been trained to do. Barbee is under investigation by the state’s education department for “allegations” that she “engaged in inappropriate conduct.” The first-year teacher’s supposed offense? Showing her class “Strange World,” a Disney film about a family of explorers that includes a gay character. In Governor Ron DeSantis’ increasingly fascist Florida, LGBTQ people — real or animated — aren’t supposed to exist.

A still from Disney's "Strange World." A fifth-grade teacher in Florida is under investigation by state officials for showing students the film, the first Disney feature with an openly gay character. Walt Disney Animation Studios

Shannon Rodriguez, a Hernando County school district board member who has a child in Barbee’s class, accused the teacher of trying to “impose” her beliefs on students. But there’s been an unintended — and wholly predictable — response from the kids.

“Now it’s something that has to be constantly shut down because it’s a common conversation, something that students are continuing to want to talk about, asking more questions about why this is such a big deal,” Barbee told CNN. “The students didn’t think anything [about the gay character], I didn’t think anything of it, and now it’s like ‘Whoa, Miss Barbee, you’re in so much trouble because of this? Why is this so wrong?’”

Kids also recognize bullying when they see it.

What is deliberately hidden will eventually find its way into the light. And the ugly effects of DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law have ignited curiosity among students, and it’s not about a gay Disney character. His pointless crusade to stamp out what he calls “wokeism” is having the opposite effect — it’s waking up Florida’s students to censorship in their schools, harassment against their teachers, and the absurdities of authority figures weaponizing their power.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.