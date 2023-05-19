After a soul-searching players’ meeting, the Lexington boys’ volleyball team closed ranks, and rekindled its joy for the game

Bergin enlisted help from Lexington boys’ basketball head coach Reggie Hobbs and his assistant, Steve Solly , who had success improving the mental side of the game with their teams, gathering the squads and opening up about any mental obstacles in their game.

Sitting at 8-4 with wins over No. 3 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) and No. 10 Winchester was a great place to be. But the seventh-ranked Minutemen had dropped two of their last three matches, and coach Jane Bergin felt her players weren’t themselves.

The players on the Lexington boys’ volleyball team remember the meeting in which they opened up to each other. Where they learned things about each other that they didn’t expect. Where teammates became family.

That approach helped bring Bergin’s players closer. Bergin said her team is happier, more confident, and having more fun.

“They just need more community-based activities to help them grow as a group,” she said. “It’s the mental aspect that needs to grow. Confidence building, it’s been the key.”

The Minutemen, now 12-4 overall in their second year in the Middlesex League, became the first team to sweep league play with a pristine 10-0 mark.

“Getting that new perspective from new coaches helped a lot, our ability to work with each other,” said senior Justin Cheng. “Even though they don’t know volleyball, they still know how to bring together a team and create a culture.”

Lexington High head coach Jane Bergin (fifth from left), talking to her team after a sloppy first-set win against Burlington High, credited a players' meeting that helped bring the team closer. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

After Winchester knocked the Minutemen out of the tournament last year, Lexington swept the Red & Black for the first time since any player has been on the team.

“The scrappiness of the team has really improved,” said senior Matteo Luciani. “We’re getting a lot more up and throwing ourselves at the ball . . . Trying to get a touch on everything at least. The mentality that the ball isn’t dead until we let it be dead, almost.”

Nick Xanthopoulos joined this year as a senior. A track athlete since his freshman year, he seized a chance to participate on another team.

“Being new to the team I was thrown into a new social circle,” he said. “I began to make friends, but [the meeting] solidified my love [for] my team. It was really important in that aspect.”

It was the first time some of his teammates learned of Xanthopoulos’s left hand: he has had surgeries and amputations to address brachydactyly (fingers and toes that are shorter than normal) and syndactyly (when digits fail to fully separate into individual fingers and toes).

“I never knew that until we had this meeting,” Bergin said. “I think the point we all got out of that is here’s a guy that we took not because feeling sorry for his disability, but because he’s got promise, he’s got talent, and he fits our chemistry.”

For Xanthopoulos, he doesn’t consider it a disability, nor is it a big deal for him to tell people about it.

“Everything I’ve needed to do has worked out,” Xanthopoulos said. “It comes with having to persevere a bit, figuring out a way to adjust, ‘How do I use my hand?’ But it always works out.”

Lexington senior captain Justin Cheng, spiking the ball against Burlington's Zachary Aloisi, stepped up his game as a middle blocker after the Minutemen lost back row presence from last year's squad. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cheng stepping up his game has been a big factor, the middle hitter recording a monster 12-kill, nine-block performance in a 3-1 win over St. John’s (Shrewsbury) on April 21.

“We lost a lot of back row presence last year,” Cheng said. “As a middle, making my best to be ready for this season, really working on passing. Being an all-around player to really fill the hole that they left.”

Front row improvements have made the whole unit tougher to solve on defense.

“As blocking improves, our back row positioning is going to adjust in a way where we trust more in the block and we can leave that space open,” Xanthopoulos said. “That’s the way our positioning has really improved.”

Luciani’s brother, Ale, was hesitant to play volleyball because of Matteo’s presence in the community, but has been a big addition to the team as a sophomore in their only year together on varsity.

“It’s nice that he’s building his own name, he’s not just my brother,” Matteo said. “He’s having fun with it, which is also great to see. He’s making me really proud.”

Along with recruiting teammates like his brother and Xanthopoulos, Luciani encouraged teammates to play year-round to improve their skills.

“Seeing how the program has grown and gotten better, it gives me confidence that the team is going to continue to be good,” Matteo said. “I like seeing our group leave some sort of legacy.”

Service points

▪ Wayland has clawed its way to a 6-9 record with the toughest schedule in the state. The Warriors have faced Globe Top 20 teams in 10 of 15 contests, plus an additional matchup with D2 frontrunner Westfield, and picked up wins against Lexington (3-2) and Brookline (3-1).

The journey hasn’t been easy, but coach Phil George is confident that the long game will work.

“It’s tough, because they’re high school kids. They’re vain. They want to tell their friends we’re 14-3, they want to tell their friends whatever,” he said. “But we think this year, this is our best approach to really succeeding in the state tournament. It’s a hypothesis we’re testing and we’ll see how that turns out.”

The Warriors have just one senior, Grayson Getz, who has sacrificed in his last season to help the learning process along. Getz has taken on more responsibility as a setter despite playing at middle for most of high school; he has been a positive voice as Wayland learns how to beat the best.

“Every time we’ve asked, he, as the humble leader, he’s said, ‘Yep, whatever the team needs,’” George said. “And he’s really shining for us.”

▪ Lowell Catholic had its eight-game unbeaten streak end Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to Commonwealth rival Greater Lowell. That leaves Needham (17-0) alone again as the last unbeaten team in the state and on a 63-game win streak.

The top-ranked Rockets face a gauntlet in the final week with four games in five days againstFramingham on Monday, fifth-ranked Newton North Wednesday, No. 12 Milford Thursday, and No. 4 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) Friday.

▪ Needham also leads Friday’s D1 power ratings update from the MIAA. Lowell, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), Natick and St. John’s Prep trail, respectively, with one week to go. Westfield, Agawam, and North Quincy held serve as the top three in D2.

Games to watch

Monday, No. 17 Cambridge at No. 10 Winchester, 5:45 p.m. — These two D1 contenders have had up-and-down seasons and could use momentum for the tournament.

Tuesday, No. 8 St. John’s Prep at No. 7 Lexington, 5:30 p.m. — After both teams started 1-2, they’ve rebounded to elite status and should make for a great nonleague clash.

Wednesday, No. 5 Newton North at No. 1 Needham, 4:30 p.m. — The Tigers have come closer than anyone to ending the Rockets’ reign of dominance after losing in five sets on May 2.

Thursday, No. 13 O’Bryant at No. 6 North Quincy, 5:15 p.m. — This nonleague matchup could be a preview of two teams poised for deep D2 tournament runs.

Friday, No. 3 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at No. 1 Needham, 6 p.m. — The Rockets close out the regular season with a final tough test against a Pioneers squad looking to cement its breakout spring.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.