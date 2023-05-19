fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bobby Dalbec blasts a mammoth 515-foot home run, the longest in Polar Park history

By Brendan Kurie Globe Correspondent,Updated May 19, 2023, 1 hour ago
Bobby Dalbec's first-inning home run against Lehigh nearly went into orbit.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The longest home run hit in Major League Baseball since 2015 — the Statcast era — was 505 feet, off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Nomar Mazara in 2019.

On Friday night, Bobby Dalbec launched a moon shot to left-center at Polar Park that traveled 515 feet, according to in-ballpark Trackman data, making it the longest home run in both stadium and team history.

Dalbec’s blast came in the first inning of a 9-8, 10-inning win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Dalbec, who reached base five times, bookended his home run with a two-run walkoff single to center that scored David Hamilton and Niko Goodrum. It was Worcester’s eighth win in its last at-bat this season.

The WooSox host Lehigh at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.

