Bobby Dalbec blasts a mammoth 515-foot home run, the longest in Polar Park history

The longest home run hit in Major League Baseball since 2015 — the Statcast era — was 505 feet, off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Nomar Mazara in 2019.
On Friday night, Bobby Dalbec launched a moon shot to left-center at Polar Park that traveled 515 feet, according to in-ballpark Trackman data, making it the longest home run in both stadium and team history.
omg. Bobby Dalbec just hit this ball 515 feet. five hundred fifteen.— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) May 19, 2023
f i v e h u n d r e d f i f t e e n. pic.twitter.com/2ZoJkYNniz
Dalbec’s blast came in the first inning of a 9-8, 10-inning win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Dalbec, who reached base five times, bookended his home run with a two-run walkoff single to center that scored David Hamilton and Niko Goodrum. It was Worcester’s eighth win in its last at-bat this season.
BOB IS THE HERO!!! WOOSOX WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/d4jfNnvmR4— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) May 20, 2023
The WooSox host Lehigh at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday.
