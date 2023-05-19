Can the Celtics turn things around and take Game 2 from the Heat? Follow along with live updates from TD Garden.

Will things be better this time around? We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout Game 2. Follow along and hear from Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, Khari Thompson, and Conor Ryan.

“The only thing we need to adjust to is picking up our physicality and playing some damn defense,” guard Marcus Smart said after Miami’s 123-116 win. “They just upped their physicality and that’s it. There’s nothing tactical, X’s and O’s. It’s just come out and guard your yard.”

The Celtics failed to turn things around after a disastrous third quarter and lost Game 1 of this Eastern Conference finals series to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

What to know ahead of Game 2

Game 1 was frustratingly familiar, but Celtics should still win this series — 8:00 p.m.

By Chad Finn

I should have known better, but I was duped by the convincing way that Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Celtics closed out the 76ers series. I took the Games 6 and 7 victories as signs of maturity, when in reality that also was more or less a repeat of what they did against the Bucks in the second round last year.

The Celtics didn’t learn any hard lesson. There was no real progress. If anything, it reiterated their dangerous belief that they can turn their intensity on and off like a spigot — within a game and a series — and still prevail in the end.

That nonsense won’t cut it against the mentally and physically tough Heat. Read the rest of Finn’s column here.

Will TD Garden be a house of horrors or a Garden Party? — 7:45 p.m.

By Nicole Yang

After losing to Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night, the Celtics are now 4-4 on their parquet floor this postseason. They are the only remaining playoff team to lose at home, with the Nuggets, Lakers, and Heat all staying undefeated.

Why does this team repeatedly let go of the rope? How do you explain the lack of urgency at this stage of the postseason? What can be done so a meltdown doesn’t happen again?

On Wednesday, the players made it clear that effort is largely the root cause of their lapses.

Jaylen Brown called playing with physicality “a choice.”

“It’s a decision,” Brown said. “We came out too cool. It was just almost like we were just playing a regular-season game. It’s the Eastern Conference finals. Like, come on. We’ve got to play with more intensity than we did.”

Read the rest of the story here.

What will Joe Mazzulla do with the Celtics’ rotation tonight? — 7:30 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

The Celtics have taken pride in their depth all season. When there were injuries or illnesses, coach Joe Mazzulla simply looked down his bench and called upon the next capable option, and the team rarely missed a beat.

But the Celtics have been healthy throughout the playoffs, and postseason rotations are condensed. For the most part, Mazzulla has stuck with a seven-man rotation, with an eighth player sometimes receiving spot minutes.

Robert Williams or Derrick White starts the game and the other has a substantial role off the bench, along with Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. But the final spot has been less clear, with Sam Hauser, Grant Williams, and now Payton Pritchard getting looks.

Pritchard hadn’t received a meaningful chance this postseason but played nearly 12 minutes in the 123-116 loss to the Heat Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. He missed both of his 3-point attempts, registered one assist, and was targeted several times by Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who looked to overpower the 6-foot-1-inch guard by backing him into the post.

It’s unclear whether Mazzulla will go back to Pritchard in Game 2 at TD Garden Friday night. Mazzulla generally sticks with sources of success, and the Game 1 loss certainly was not a successful night. And Pritchard did not make a shot.

But he was on the floor for just 2:32 of the third quarter, when the game was lost after the Heat outscored the Celtics, 46-25. The Celtics were outscored by 3 points during Pritchard’s time on the court.

The continued absence of Grant Williams, meanwhile, remains somewhat puzzling.

The forward averaged 25.9 minutes per game during the regular season, and that figure has been sliced in half during the playoffs. That does not even account for the five games in which he has not played at all.

The Heat connected on 16 of 31 3-pointers in Game 1, and Grant Williams is a big man with the versatility to be effective guarding the perimeter. He also played well in last season’s seven-game conference finals against the Heat, averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game. He made 38.9 percent of his 3-pointers in that series and held his own against Heat center Bam Adebayo, a former high school rival.

Grant Williams has shown that he can contribute even after being sidelined for lengthy stretches. He sat out the first two games of the opening-round series against the Hawks and then connected on all four of his 3-point attempts in Game 3. He played just four minutes in the Game 1 loss to the 76ers in the conference semifinals, then drilled four more 3-pointers in the Game 2 win.

Read more here.

Boston Globe Today: Himmelsbach on Jimmy Butler and what changes the Celtics need to make — 7:20 p.m.

Adam Himmelsbach spoke with Chris Gasper on Boston Globe Today: Sports about tonight’s game.

Adam Himmelsbach on changes the Celtics need to make Share After falling down 0-1 vs the Heat, Adam Himmelsbach explains what changes need to happen for the Celtics to regain control in the Eastern Conference Finals.

‘He knows who I am’ — 7:15 p.m.

Jimmy Butler got a little starstruck by Ernie Johnson.

Jayson Tatum’s got some new merch — 7:10 p.m.

Tonight’s Celtics lineup: Rob William will start, Brogdon available — 7:00 p.m.

The Celtics are sticking to the double-big lineup for Game 2, coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed before tip-off. Robert Williams proved to be an effective change against Philadelphia, but he finished a team-worst negative-14 in Game 1 against Miami. We’ll see if the Heat continue to generate open looks with him on the floor.

Malcolm Brogdon is available, Mazzulla said. He was listed as probable with a right forearm strain.

Inside what fans will see at TD Garden tonight — 6:55 p.m.

Here are some notes about what fans will see tonight at the Garden:

The giveaway is a “Beat the Heat” rally towel.

Katie McInerney

The Celtics’ “Heroes Among Us” honorees — a group that always gets cheers — will be the Henry family. DJ Henry, who grew up in Easton, was killed by police in 2010 while celebrating after a Pace University football game in New York. The Henry family started a foundation, the DJ Henry Dream Fund, which provides scholarships for students.

Read more about Henry here.

‘This man worse than Drake’ — 6:45 p.m.

Why on earth would Micah Parsons wear a Sixers jersey one night and a Celtics jersey the next?

The Cowboys linebacker — who is from Pennsylvania — got called out for this transgression by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon.

“This man worse than Drake,” Judon wrote on Twitter. “Bandwagon.”

But now we have an explanation! Parsons’s No. 0 jersey was a gift from Jayson Tatum himself. He wasn’t trying to start anything, just “Showing love to one of the best players in the league.”

We’ll see what other kind of celebs are on hand for tonight.

Watch: TNT’s Kenny Smith dissects the Celtics’ Game 1 loss on Boston Globe Today — 6:30 p.m.

Kenny Smith, a popular analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” whose 10-year NBA career included two championships, joined host Segun Oduolowu on Boston Globe Today on Thursday to discuss the Celtics’ loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals playoff series.

Smith also discussed his new book, “Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir,” which was released May 9.

Kenny Smith dissects Celtics’ Game 1 Collapse Share Host of “Inside the NBA,” Kenny Smith breaks down the Celtics’ collapse in the Game 1 matchup against the Miami Heat of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Additional content from Boston Globe Today, which airs Monday through Friday on NESN at 5 p.m., is available on the show’s page on BostonGlobe.com.





