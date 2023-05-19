EMass boys’ volleyball: Delivering 119 assists in three wins, New Bedford’s Carter Barbosa headlines Players of the Week

Carter Barbosa, New Bedford — A week after clearing 1,000 assists, Barbosa was back for more, setting a combined 119 assists in a 3-0 week for the Whalers.
Aaron Bennett, Haverhill — The senior tallied 20 kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 Merrimack Valley win against Methuen on Monday, then came back with 12 kills and nine digs in a 3-0 victory against Lawrence on Wednesday.
Curran Farnworth, Greater New Bedford — The senior combined for 54 kills and 51 digs, leading the Bears to a 2-1 week with wins against Quincy and BC High.
Chris Milfort, Durfee — Milfort’s 12 kills spearheaded the Hilltoppers in Monday’s 3-0 win against Dighton-Rehoboth, and he notched 20 kills and 20 digs to help beat Brockton 3-1 on Wednesday.
Yash Patel, North Andover — In a 3-1 week, the setter racked up a combined 98 assists, helping the Scarlet Knights beat Chelmsford, Dracut, and Lawrence.