Former Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez called up by sputtering Mets

NEW YORK — Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez is back in the major leagues, this time with the New York Mets.

Sánchez’s contract was selected by the Mets on Friday from Triple A Syracuse, where he hit .308 with one homer, five RBIs, nine walks, and 10 strikeouts in eight games. His deal calls for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues.

Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with San Francisco on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats at Triple A Sacramento. He had a May 1 opt-out provision, was released the following day and signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 9.