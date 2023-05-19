Joe Mazzulla goes with double-big starting lineup again for Game 2 against the Heat

In the Celtics’ Game 1 loss at TD Garden, the Heat outscored the double-big lineup by 10 points in the nine minutes it was on the floor. Williams also finished a team-worst minus-14 in his 26 minutes, after having an early impact on the offensive glass.

Coach Joe Mazzulla has stuck with center Robert Williams over guard Derrick White since first making the change for Game 6 of the conference semifinals against the 76ers. The unit had less success against Miami in Game 1 than it did against Philadelphia in Games 6 and 7.

The Celtics went with their double-big starting lineup for the third straight time on Friday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Heat.

“We just have to be more consistent regardless of the lineup,” Mazzulla said on Thursday’s off day. “We’ve developed an identity this year to play a bunch of different ways, so we can’t just look at it as it’s this way versus that way.”

The Heat also deployed their same starting lineup.

‘You snooze, you lose’

Coaches are required to speak to the media before every NBA game, regular season or playoffs.

Mazzulla’s sessions generally are short, sometimes lasting no more than two minutes. But Miami’s Erik Spoelstra took brevity to a new level Friday.

Spoelstra sat down and waited a brief moment for questions, but apparently nobody raised their hand fast enough. He promptly got up and left.

“You snooze, you lose,” a Heat staffer said on their way out.

Brogdon’s a go

Guard Malcolm Brogdon was available after initially being listed as probable with a right forearm strain … During his pregame warmups, Jayson Tatum sported a shirt with “HUMBLY” written across the chest. The word is a reference to a line from Tatum’s walkoff interview following Celtics-Sixers Game 6, when he said, “I am, humbly, one of the best players in the world” … Tacko Fall attended Game 2, joining Kemba Walker and Daniel Theis as former Celtics who have made an appearance this postseason … “Beat the Heat” rally towels, similar to those from last year’s conference finals, awaited fans at their TD Garden seats.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.