No. 13 O’Bryant boys’ volleyball sweeps Revere in nonleague matchup, eyes postseason

Senior Son Nguyen (32 assists) spread the ball well among classmates Jonathan Narsjo (13 kills), Desmond Ugoji (seven kills), and Ziyou Zhang (six kills) in the victory.

In a 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Revere, the 13th-ranked Tigers (14-3) showed two key improvements the team had been working on this week: they made smart plays, and they used their depth.

It has been a roller-coaster of a month for the O’Bryant boys’ volleyball team, but in a 3-0 sweep of Revere, the team looks to be buying into the vision of its coach, Paul Pitts-Dilley.

“I like what I saw today, they minimized hitting errors,” Pitts-Dilley said. “When it was time to hit the hard cross shot, we did. But I liked that we did a little more thinking volleyball.”

Narsjo often takes on the bulk of the spiking duties, and opponents set up a double- or triple-block on him. To reach the team’s full potential, other hitting options such as Ugoji and Zhang are looking to shoulder more of the load.

“When Desmond has a good game, we have a great game,” Pitts-Dilley said. “We need to make sure Desmond is contributing and we are diversifying our offense.”

The team lost to a pair of Top 20 programs in No. 3 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) and No. 12 Milford this month, but also took the championship at the Rhody Invitational, taking down strong teams.

The tough schedule, culminating in a trip to sixth-ranked North Quincy next Thursday, will prepare O’Bryant for a similarly grueling playoff schedule. The Tigers are on track for their best record in program history, but Pitts-Dilley thinks they have the ability to reach higher.

“We’ve got to carry this over to next week,” he said. “We want to win the city championship and we want to get better. Playing a tough schedule… those games prepare you for the games you see in the postseason.”

