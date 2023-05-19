Rangers’ Jacob deGrom feeling good after bullpen session, making progress toward return

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers star pitcher Jacob deGrom said Friday afternoon he has “turned a corner” in returning to the active roster by throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session.

“For sure, feel like I’ve turned a corner,” said deGrom, sidelined since April 28 with elbow inflammation. “Everything felt good. Definitely headed in the right direction. I’m ready to go back out there.”

The 25-pitch workout was a step forward from his previous session a few days earlier, when he threw “16 or 18” pitches. The goal for his next outing will be to throw an “up-down,” during which he’ll throw, take a break, and then throw again to simulate what he’ll experience in a game.