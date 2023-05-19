Game 45: Red Sox begin road trip facing Xander Bogaerts in San Diego

Things have not gone according to plan for the Padres, who have lost nine of the last 11 games to drop four games below .500 into fourth place in the National League West, 7½ games behind the Dodgers in first. Here are the standings .

The Red Sox will see a familiar face when they begin their nine-game, 10-day road trip in San Diego Friday night. It will be the first time the team sees former teammate Xander Bogaerts in his new surroundings after he signed an 11-year, $280 million deal in the winter with the Padres.

By taking two of three against the Mariners, the Red Sox improved to 9-4-1 in series play. After this weekend’s set in San Diego, the Sox will head to Los Angeles for three games with the Angels. After a day off, they will close their trip with three games at Arizona.

Lineups

RED SOX (24-20): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

PADRES (20-24): TBA

Pitching: LHP Blake Snell (1-5, 4.61 ERA)

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Snell: Rafael Devers 1-9, Kiké Hernández 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 2-6, Raimel Tapia 2-6, Justin Turner 3-14, Alex Verdugo 1-5

Padres vs. Paxton: Xander Bogaerts 7-23, Matt Carpenter 1-5, Nelson Cruz 0-3, Adam Engel 1-2, Manny Machado 4-9, Austin Nola 0-1, Rougned Odor 7-28

Stat of the day: The Padres are hitting .196 with runners in scoring position, worst in the majors. The Sox are second with .294, trailing only the Rangers at .331.

Notes: Devers has 22 RBI in his last 23 games. … The Sox have scored at least nine runs in 10 games this season, good for second in MLB behind the Rays and Rangers, who have each done it 11 times. … Paxton is 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA, a 1.527 WHIP and a .241 opponents’ batting average in three starts against the Padres. … The Padres are 1-7 in Snell’s starts, but he has a 3.54 ERA in his last five outings. In 12 career starts vs. the Red Sox, he is 7-3 with a 2.59 ERA.

