Rehoboth’s Anthony Geruso hopes he has another Seabiscuit in Saturday’s Preakness

“Nobody wanted him because he was crazy,” said Geruso. “My trainer saw something in him. The way he looked, the certain angles about him. I trusted him to make the right call.”

At the time, Geruso compared the horse to a child with no restraint. His group was the only one at the sale to make an offer, buying the horse for the bottom-level price of $2,000 in September of 2021.

A Maryland-bred horse stood in a stable, nodded his head up and down, kicked people with his hooves, and even bit someone’s arm. Though this behavior scared away other potential buyers at a Maryland auction, Rehoboth’s Anthony Geruso and his business partners saw promise in him.

The trainer, John Salzman, was right. The horse was a natural racer.

Salzman named the horse Coffeewithchris, gelded and trained him at a farm in Virginia, and entered him in races around the Mid-Atlantic as he became a rising star.

Now 3 years old, Coffeewithchris is far removed from the horse at the auction that day. On Saturday, he will run his biggest race yet — the 148th Preakness Stakes — marking a full-circle moment for Geruso, a longtime horse owner and an avid racing fan.

“I never in a million years dreamt of having a horse in a Triple Crown race,” said Geruso. “The fact that he’s Maryland-bred, it’s the state’s race, I’m pretty sure most of the state will be rooting for us.”

Coffeewithchris was a late addition to the Preakness field, entering when 10th-place Kentucky Derby finisher Confidence Game withdrew last Friday. With 11 career races under his belt, including seven stakes, Coffeewithchris is a two-time winner (2022 Heft Stakes and 2023 Miracle Wood Stakes).

He also owns three stakes placings, which gave him enough points to qualify for the Preakness.

Geruso kept referencing the 2003 movie “Seabiscuit” when discussing the story of Coffeewithchris.

“I feel like I woke up in the movie,” said Geruso. “You don’t see many $2,000 horses running in the Triple Crown. I’d say it’s a dream, but I haven’t even dreamt about this.”

Geruso, a 25-year Rehoboth resident, owns 33 percent of Coffeewithchris, shared equally with Salzman and Fred Wasserloos. Jaime Rodriguez will be the jockey for Coffeewithchris, who has $225,600 in career earnings.

“I’d say it’s been a pretty good investment,” said Geruso, who owns four other horses.

A former pitcher at Providence College, Geruso raved about the natural speed of Coffeewithchris, saying the horse always races hard and is improving with more experience on the track.

Coffeewithchris is trying to become the first Maryland-bred to win the Preakness in 40 years. He currently has the sixth-highest odds in the seven-horse field at 20-1. Derby winner Mage is the favorite at 8-5.

Geruso will head down to Maryland for the weekend, excited for the private parties, the limousine rides, and the opportunity to watch Coffewithchris on one of the sport’s biggest stages. And he will reflect on the journey, one that started in the same state with $2,000 and took him all the way to the Preakness.

"It's surreal," said Geruso. "It's just a really cool story."
























