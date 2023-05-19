Return of the Whalers? Connecticut governor hopes to bring NHL’s Coyotes to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut governor Ned Lamont said Friday he’s planning to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of moving the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford.

Lamont told reporters during a news availability that he has reached out to the NHL and hopes the meeting can take place sometime next week.

"This is a great hockey state and a great hockey town," Lamont told CT Insider. "It's evidenced by the passion we have for the Whalers going back years — still one of the best selling jerseys. I think we can guarantee them a very strong market right here, and a government that's ready to come and be their partner."