Will Victor Wembanyama live up to the hype in the NBA?

Will he arrive on a cloud? Will he come blasting in on something resembling a rocket ship as befits an alien from some outer galaxy? Will he be accompanied by French president Emmanuel Macron saying, “You may like our wine, but trust me, America, this young man is our greatest export.”?

The big question now is how Victor Wembanyama will arrive in San Antonio for his new life in the NBA.

Perhaps you haven’t been paying attention. Perhaps you are unaware that a 19-year-old Frenchman is the most ballyhooed basketball prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago, perhaps the most anticipated prospect ever.

I can’t vouch for him. I’m just regurgitating what I read and hear. I’ll repeat what I said about the young LeBron of Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School years ago, that I had seen every great player of the last 40 years and I would prefer to see him perform on the biggest stage before passing judgment. In young Victor’s case, it’s now 60 years. Show me, monsieur.

For the completely uninitiated, what are we talking about? We are talking about a young man who stands 7 feet 5 inches — that’s what they say — and who, as a frame of reference, is a bigger version of fellow European Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP. This means that in addition to being able to score inside (at 7-5, let’s hope so) he can make Curry-like 3-pointers, as well as handle the ball and see the floor with point guard efficiency. At the other end of the floor, he is said to be a world-class rim protector. That would be shot-blocker for you AARP types.

There is one “Yeah, but … ” He is skinny. Now, many a player has entered the NBA with a slender frame and finished a nice career with a far sturdier body, but it does appear Wembanyama will have to spend a lot of time in the weight room.

There’s a lot of hype attached to him, and it brings up the subject of, shall we say, breathless anticipation, and how most of the inner-echelon basketball Hall of Famers have been players who turned out to be significantly better than predicted, as opposed to those who were ultra-hyped and then lived up to it all.

Victor Wembanyama played in the French Elite league this season. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Think about it. Did anyone see 11 championships in 13 years for Bill Russell, who, despite his two NCAA titles and Olympic gold medal, was regarded by many of the old guard as a questionable scorer. And how about Michael Jordan? Third pick of the 1984 draft. ‘Nuff said. Larry Bird was the sixth pick in 1978. Kobe Bryant was the 13th pick in 1996, and don’t forget the Hornets traded him to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

In truth, there have been only three wildly hyped players who have basically fulfilled their promise, and even then one towers above all for career achievement.

1. Wilt Chamberlain

The word was out concerning this 7-foot scoring and rebounding machine from Philadelphia’s Overbrook High, and many an eyebrow was raised when he spurned the local powers to attend Kansas. His entrance into the NBA in 1959 was celebrated and he didn’t disappoint, scoring 37.6, 38.4, 50.4 (no typo), 44.8, 36.9, 34.7, 38.9, 30.1, and 33.5 points per game in his first nine seasons. True, he “only” played on two championship teams, but he remains a mythic figure in the history of the league.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The following statement is non-negotiable: The man who entered the league as Lew Alcindor and left it as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had the greatest combined high school, college, and NBA career of anyone who’s ever lived. His Power Memorial High squads were 79-2 with a 71-game winning streak. He was a three-time National Player of the Year for a three-time NCAA champion UCLA team that went 88-2. He won six NBA championship rings and six MVPs while leaving us all with the memory of his devastating sky hook.

3. LeBron James

He did not enter the NBA quietly. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated (when that was a much-coveted honor) as a 16-year-old. His high school games had to be moved to a much larger arena and his games were routinely televised nationally. He skipped college, but no one claiming to be a basketball fan was unaware of him when the Cavaliers drafted him in 2003. He has won the requisite titles and MVPs, and if you want to see the greatest 38-year-old player ever all you need do is turn on the TV Monday night.

This is the company our young Frenchman will be trying to keep.

Victor Wembanyama has been prepping himself for his new life on, and off, the court for a long time, and that includes learning to speak excellent English. He doesn’t’ appear to have a shy or fearless bone in his body. “Je suis prêt,” I can hear him say. In other words, “Get out of my way.”

Bienvenue, Victor, show us what you’ve got.

