Video

Watch: Adam Himmelsbach and Peter Abraham talk Celtics and Red Sox on Boston Globe Today

From staff reportsUpdated May 19, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Boston Globe Today Sports | May 19, 2023
Watch today’s full episode of Boston Globe Today Sports from May 19, 2023

Celtics reporter Adam Himmelsbach and Red Sox reporter Peter Abraham joined host Chris Gasper on Friday’s edition of Boston Globe Today to discuss the Eastern Conference Finals, the Red Sox’ West Coast road trip, and more.

Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.

