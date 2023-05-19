Xander Bogaerts admits weirdness in reunion, but has already made Red Sox pay

“You know what’s crazy, I forgot my wallet at home,” Bogaerts said Friday, ahead of the first game of a three-game set against his former club. “I’m not even kidding. I came to the ballpark. I thought I left it here.”

SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers remain close friends despite now playing on separate teams and coasts. The two speak every day, and aheead of their series at Petco Park, got together for dinner Thursday.

The missing wallet ended up being at Bogaerts’s home, clearing some of his angst. During the Padres’ most recent series against the Dodgers, the team traveled by bus, and Bogaerts forgot that he put his wallet in his bag to ensure that it wouldn’t fall out of his pocket.

“I’m like ‘Listen, man, you gotta pick this up,’ ” said Bogaerts. “I don’t even have a dollar, not even for a meter.”

The two have their fair share of dollars, with Devers signing an extension north of $300 million last offseason and Bogaerts agreeing to an 11-year, $280 million contract last December to join the Padres.

Recently, manager Alex Cora said that the Red Sox were Devers’s team. Bogaerts couldn’t agree more.

“I think he’s just a perfect, perfect guy and the perfect person for that,” Bogaerts said. “He’s a bad man. He’s very dangerous when he’s up there.”

He knows Devers can make him pay in a different way.

“We know his defense is getting better every year and he wants to improve,” Bogaerts said. “But the bat is where he will make you pay big time.”

Bogaerts said there are emotions tied to this weekend for him. He even called it a little weird, sitting in the opposing dugout and facing the team who he helped win two World Series.

“There are a lot of people who helped me throughout my career, my path. And they also helped me grow as a person,” he said. “The fans, they showed up every day and expected you to perform and if you didn’t, they let you know.”

Bogaerts has moved on, however. He’s grown up, trying to help these Padres, fourth in the National League West at 20-24, out of their rut. Bogaerts came into Friday hitting .275 with six homers and an .806 OPS, but still doesn’t feel quite like himself, batting just .211 in his last 15 games.

Eventually, he will go on a run, as will his team. He’s confident in that. And as for Devers requesting reimbursement for dinner?

“No. He can’t do that,” Bogaerts said. “He has a nice setup.”

Manny Machado goes on injured list

Padres slugger Manny Machado was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a hairline fracture in his left hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch Monday.

The move was backdated to Tuesday and manager Bob Melvin said there’s a possibility Machado can return when the Padres play at the New York Yankees next weekend.

“It’s getting better, but we’ve got an off day coming up, we didn’t feel like he could play this weekend, [and] we can backdate it three,” Melvin said before Friday’s series opener. “That’s not something you want to push on top of that. He’s a guy that can play in pain; we saw it last year. We just want to get ahead of this thing and hope he’s 100 percent when we get to New York.”

Like the rest of the superstar-studded Padres lineup, Machado is struggling, hitting just .231 with five homers and 19 RBIs. He was an All-Star each of the last two seasons and was runner-up in National League MVP voting last year.

The Padres also placed righthander Seth Lugo on the 15-day IL with a right calf strain.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

