Ukraine’s Zelensky to join Biden and other G-7 leaders in Hiroshima

Zelensky, who has displayed a knack for resonant gestures and stark messages, has been pressing for more Western support for planes and military equipment, and he has earned new commitments for billions of dollars in military support during recent trips to Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom — all G-7 members.

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to attend the Group of Seven nations summit in person this weekend, giving a powerful symbolic boost to his warnings about Russia’s potential to escalate the war in Ukraine by visiting Hiroshima, a site of nuclear destruction in World War II.

Zelensky’s surprise visit, along with President Biden’s decision to truncate his trip due to the debt ceiling fight in the United States, shifts his trip’s focus in many ways from confronting China to supporting Ukraine. The G-7 leaders on Friday released their first-ever statement on nuclear disarmament, sharply criticizing Russia’s approach to the issue.

‘’Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, undermining of arms control regimes, and stated intent to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are dangerous and unacceptable,’’ the statement said, adding, ‘’We reiterate our position that threats by Russia of nuclear weapon use, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, in the context of its aggression against Ukraine are inadmissible.’’

The statement also criticized the pursuit of nuclear weapons by North Korea and Iran and asserted that ‘’China’s accelerating build-up of its nuclear arsenal without transparency nor meaningful dialogue poses a concern to global and regional stability.’’

But the focus was on Russia, as the leaders of the seven powerful democracies took aim at Moscow’s decision to suspend its participation in New START, its current arms control treaty with the United States, and its efforts to capture Ukraine’s nuclear energy facilities.

Zelensky had been scheduled to attend the summit virtually on Sunday, but the Ukrainian leader is now expected to come in person, according to people familiar with the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive travel. Zelensky’s visit, however, was not confirmed publicly by his office, and his precise plans were not clear.

His visit, first reported by the Financial Times, is the latest in a flurry of travel by Zelensky outside his war-torn country as he seeks to stave off any slacking of the global effort to help Ukraine, now well into its second year of war. This will be the Ukrainian president’s first visit to Asia since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

In another surprise trip, Zelensky on Friday arrived in Saudi Arabia, where he planned to address the Arab League summit and meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

‘’Our president will be where the country needs, in any part of the world, to solve the issue of stability of our country,’’ Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said in televised remarks Friday. ‘’As for the summit, very important things will be taken up there, so the physical presence of our president is an absolutely important thing in order to defend our interests.’’

Biden had initially planned a three-country swing through the Indo-Pacific aimed at countering China’s growing influence and economic expansion throughout the region. But his decision to cancel stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia to fly home to deal with an ongoing debt crisis — combined with Zelensky’s in-person visit — meant Ukraine would be a major focus of the economic summit.

Biden was initially scheduled to meet with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia — the other members of the so-called ‘’Quad’' aimed at countering China — during his stay in Sydney. That meeting has now been rescheduled for Saturday in Japan.

But it’s clear that much of the talk at the G-7 will revolve around the Ukraine war. ‘’There will be discussions about the state of play on the battlefield,’’ Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters aboard Air Force One before arriving in Japan. ‘’There will be discussions about the state of play on sanctions, and the steps that the G-7 will collectively commit to on enforcement in particular.’’

The emotional core of the summit revolves around its location in Hiroshima, one of the only two sites, along with the city of Nagasaki, where a nuclear weapon was used in warfare. The world leaders kicked off their summit Friday with a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, paying their respects to the victims of the 1945 bombing by planting a cherry blossom tree grown from one that survived the nuclear attack.

The leaders also met privately with Keiko Ogura, a hibakusha, or a survivor of the bombing.

Ogura, 85, lived 1½ miles from the hypocenter of the blast as an 8-year-old in 1945. In 1984, she founded Hiroshima Interpreters for Peace, a group that translates the testimonies of A-bomb survivors into English and advocates for a nuclear-free world. Her late husband was the director of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.