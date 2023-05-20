All hits, no misses from Janet Jackson at Xfinity Center

And so she did, touching on a whopping 44 songs (including three different versions of “Together Again,” which provided the tour with its name) in 100 minutes. The songs whirred by at a dizzying pace. Some, like the clubby “Free Xone” and the half-time metallic lurch of “Black Cat,” were mere winks incorporated into other songs. Others got the medley treatment — a single verse, a single chorus — despite not, strictly speaking, being part of a medley. Only a small handful were heard in anything resembling their entirety. It wasn’t a concert where the audience got to luxuriate in their favorite songs.

When a legacy act has a truly gargantuan number of hits — say, two dozen or so of them that made the Top Ten alone over the course of a decade and a half — there’s typically a brutal calculus to be made deciding which ones to fit into a concert setlist and which popular favorites to cut out of sheer logistic necessity. No , Janet Jackson seemed to say Friday night at the Xfinity Center. I’m doing them all.

Advertisement

What it was was largely a flex of how many absolute bangers Jackson has bequeathed unto the world. And it wasn’t just the imperial-era span of 1986′s “Control” through 2001′s “All For You,” either. “Enjoy” rode high on a delirious, sleepwalking bass, while “Feedback” provided a sharp electrofunk that suited a show based substantially on crisp dance beats.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Janet Jackson onstage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., at the start of her Together Again tour in April. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

With so much to cover, the show could have been chaos, but some smart groupings helped keep things conceptually tidy. A seven-song run that included the lush and tinkly “Come Back to Me,” the kittenish “Any Time, Any Place,” and the bedroom whisper of a “Together Again” remix created a flickering-candle atmosphere of creamy seduction. And most of the songs from “Control” and “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814″ were bundled with one another as if to remind everyone how great those albums were, both as music and as pop moments.

Advertisement

Jackson herself was effervescent, showing off a voice whose range wasn’t measured in power or octaves but in versatility; with its throaty come-hither and soprano coo, the glowing “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” featured two distinct voices in a single song, and “If” managed to be pleading and strong simultaneously, with a gallop in the verses that showed off her mastery of rhythm. As evidenced by the hip shake and shoulder twitch that remained intact during “The Pleasure Principle,” that was also clear in her moves, still sharp if not as athletic as they were in times gone by.

Even so, Jackson became the dancer of old for a few seconds of “The Knowledge” here, a few more of “Miss You Much” there and during the choruses of “Rhythm Nation,” where she and her dancers busted out some of the song’s iconic choreography. And as the warm house track of “Together Again” closed out the show, the singer thanked the crowd, turned to leave and gave a full-body shimmy on the way offstage.

JANET JACKSON

With Ludacris

At: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Friday

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.comor on Twitter @spacecitymarc.