fb-pixel Skip to main content

Taylor Swift gets fans singing at Gillette during first of three ‘Eras Tour’ shows

By Aleysha Haniff Globe Correspondent,Updated May 20, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium on May 19.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A packed Gillette Stadium sung along with Taylor Swift Friday night as the superstar returned to Foxborough to thrill the crowd.

Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Swift reminisced about previous times playing Gillette, which she said was always special.

Swift also shouted out “foxy” Foxborough, and called Gillette Stadium the most “joyful place on Earth.”

Swifties swayed and sung along with the pop country star as she performed a setlist that spanned from fan favorites to radio hits.

Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Taylor Swift backup dancers walk onto the stage during a performance at Gillette Stadium on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Folk singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers opened for Swift.

Phoebe Bridgers performs before Taylor Swift, the headline act, at Gillette Stadium on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Swift sang “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man” as her surprise songs.


Boston Globe Today