Taylor Swift gets fans singing at Gillette during first of three ‘Eras Tour’ shows

A packed Gillette Stadium sung along with Taylor Swift Friday night as the superstar returned to Foxborough to thrill the crowd.
Swift reminisced about previous times playing Gillette, which she said was always special.
Making the memories of a LIFETIME with the one and only @taylorswift13 💖✨@taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium #TSTheErasTour #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/NegVMHBYIH— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 20, 2023
Swift also shouted out “foxy” Foxborough, and called Gillette Stadium the most “joyful place on Earth.”
SHE LOVES GILLETTE SO MUCH #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NyMewiOj7u— alex • gillette eras tour (@MIDNlGHTSMG) May 20, 2023
Swifties swayed and sung along with the pop country star as she performed a setlist that spanned from fan favorites to radio hits.
Lover @GilletteStadium @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 we are LOVING having you back #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/egs0Ss3JC7— Branden | GILLETTEx3 (@bmpowers_) May 20, 2023
the crowd during nothing new is something else 💛❤️ #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/LDfF0UGJnd— alex • gillette eras tour (@MIDNlGHTSMG) May 20, 2023
STYLE 🧡 #FoxboroughTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/HkzMOa6hBF— sarah 💫 (@FearlesslySarah) May 20, 2023
Oh my god #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/SaOGl6AaHB— Leah • TAYLOR DAY (@youcouldstay13) May 20, 2023
We are in the SPEAK NOW ERA 📢📢📢#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/pZuo7DgZgB— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 20, 2023
PLEASE DONT BE IN LOVE WITH SOMEONE ELSE #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/8adzqEBedd— alex • gillette eras tour (@MIDNlGHTSMG) May 20, 2023
All these transitions are so good#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/uWfUTqhWuT— 💕 natalie 🌷 🕰 ERAS TOUR - Gillette N1 5/19 (@mintyfaerie) May 20, 2023
Folk singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers opened for Swift.
PERK OF MY SECTION #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/I9FNtqzAXd— Meg 🫶 (@drearymondays) May 20, 2023
Swift sang “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man” as her surprise songs.
Should’ve Said No was a DREAM ✨ #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Qq3hkM9rZ9— Bobby | ERAS TOUR Foxborough ✨ (@swiftieboston) May 20, 2023
better man <3 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/jgT8QqghNI— 🧘🏻♀️ (@3amshadows) May 20, 2023