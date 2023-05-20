Woman seriously injured after being struck by car in Reading

A 79-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Reading Saturday afternoon, police said.
The woman was struck by a Nissan Rogue in the area of 244 Haverhill St. at about 2 p.m., Reading police said in a statement. She was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.
The 19-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, the statement said.
The crash is under investigation.
