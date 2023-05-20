Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Two hooded warblers at Dry Hill in New Marlborough, a worm-eating warbler in Egremont, three willow flycatchers at the Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary and a willow flycatcher at Bartholomew’s Cobble, two alder flycatchers in Williamstown, a yellow-bellied flycatcher at the Jug End State Reservation and Wildlife Management Area, and single grasshopper sparrows at Pittsfield’s Municipal Airport and at the Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary.

Last week was a great week to be out birding. Some of the highlights included two swallow-tailed kites, several yellow-throated warblers, several hooded warblers, two Kentucky warblers, two prothonotary warblers, a curlew sandpiper, a little gull, and chuck-will’s-widows in a couple locations.

Cape Cod: Among the many warblers seen were single yellow-throated warblers in Orleans and Provincetown’s Beech Forest, single prothonotary warblers at Elbow Pond in Brewster, and Santuit Pond in Mashpee, three worm-eating warblers in Falmouth, and a hooded warbler in Barnstable. Others included single swallow-tailed kites at Bearberry Hill in Truro and Johns Pond in Mashpee, a curlew sandpiper and a little gull at the Nauset Marsh Trail, a sandhill crane in Provincetown, single summer tanagers in Chatham, Provincetown, and the Eastham landfill, a blue grosbeak at Dennis Pond in Yarmouth, a calling chuck-will’s-widow on Elain Avenue in Falmouth, a Caspian tern at Dowses Beach in Osterville, and three dovekie and a pomarine jaeger on the southwest corner of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary off Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

Essex County: A white ibis on Monroe Road in Salem, a Philadelphia vireo at the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, a Kentucky warbler at the Nahant Thicket Wildlife Sanctuary, 12 solitary sandpipers in Topsfield, a black vulture in Newburyport, two pectoral sandpipers on Scotland Road in Newbury, and a stilt sandpiper, a Philadelphia vireo, a hooded warbler, and a yellow-breasted chat at Plum Island.

Franklin County: A yellow-throated warbler at Cranberry Pond in Sunderland and four red crossbills at the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area.

Hampden County: Two Acadian flycatchers in Granville, a hooded warbler at the Grace A. Robson Sanctuary, and a dunlin at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: Single hooded warblers at Skinner State Park in Hadley, a second hooded warbler elsewhere in Hadley, and a hooded warbler in Easthampton, two Northern shovelers at the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, a Brewster’s warbler on the Norwottuck Rail Trail, and an orange-crowned warbler at at the Quabbin Park Cemetery in Ware.

Martha’s Vineyard: Forty-two black skimmers at Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary, an American golden-plover at Norton Point Beach, a yellow-throated warbler at John Hoft Road in Vineyard Haven, a yellow-throated warbler near BiodiversityWorks, a horned grebe at Wasque Point, two chuck-will’s-widows at Chappaquiddick Island, and a cerulean warbler at Great Rock Bight Preserve.

Middlesex County: Single prothonotary warblers in Bedford and at the Torbert Macdonald State Park, single hooded warblers at Horn Pond in Woburn, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Nahanton Park in Newton, and at the Newtown Hill conservation land in Littleton, an Acadian flycatcher, a least bittern and a common gallinule at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, a golden-winged warbler at the Heald Street Orchard in Pepperell, and a Kentucky warbler at the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.

Nantucket: A glaucous gull at Great Point, four Northern shovelers in Coskata, an American coot at Consue Springs, and two dark-eyed juncos.

Norfolk County: A hooded warbler and an olive-sided flycatcher at the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary, an Acadian flycatcher at King Philip’s Rock in Sharon, a least bittern at the marsh on Causeway Street in Medfield, a gray-cheeked thrush at Squantum Point Park, a blue-winged teal at the pond on the Cohasset Golf Club, and a little blue heron at the Weymouth Back River.

Plymouth County: A yellow-throated warbler at the Manomet bird observatory, five sandhill cranes and a Caspian tern at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, a whimbrel and three red knots at Plymouth Beach, and two clapper rails at Green Harbor.

Suffolk County: Thirty-seven purple sandpipers at Winthrop, seven great cormorants on the Boston Harbor Islands, a Philadelphia vireo at Boston’s Public Garden, an upland sandpiper and a Kentucky warbler at Franklin Park, a mourning warbler at the Arnold Arboretum, single hooded warblers at the Chestnut Hill Reservation, the Forest Hills Cemetery, and the Evergreen Cemetery, a black-billed cuckoo, a yellow-throated vireo, and two willow flycatchers at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and two least bitterns at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation.

Worcester County: Nine glossy ibises and two Wilson’s phalaropes at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area, 11 grasshopper sparrows on Pine Hill Road in Lancaster, a Philadelphia vireo in Petersham, and a blue grosbeak on Pleasant Street in Leominster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

