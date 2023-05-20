GOP work requirement requires work

Among their demands is one that is as cruel as it is wrongheaded: Increasing work requirements for social safety net programs like Medicare and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

Republican nihilists in Congress are holding this country’s finances hostage to extract spending cuts from President Biden, refusing to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default on the nation’s obligations unless their conditions are met. Never mind that they raised the ceiling three times without conditions under former president Donald Trump. Never mind that the ceiling applies to debts already incurred — including trillions in spending under Trump, supported by Republicans.

What is this, 1981? Are we still trucking in the ridiculous fiction that our country is awash with lazy layabouts living large on fat welfare checks? The welfare queen stereotype was a fiction then, and it sure as heck is a fiction now.

Nearly 70 percent of the 41 million Americans on SNAP are children, elderly, or adults with disabilities. More than 41 percent are in working families. Most of the adults who receive it have worked sometime within a year of receiving benefits, and many who are still working need assistance because their employers don’t pay them enough to live on.

And how big are these benefits for which Republicans believe the indolent are clamoring? Nationally, food assistance averages $6 per person per day. Try taking that to the grocery store and see how much it’ll get you. In Massachusetts, where SNAP lifted 112,000 people above the poverty line each year between 2014 and 2018, households with children received an average of $340 per month, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Nobody is getting rich off the programs for which the GOP is demanding recipients work harder — for their own good, of course!

“Let’s help people get lifted out of poverty into jobs,” McCarthy said

Here’s the thing, though: Work requirements don’t do that.

A mountain of studies have found that the significant work requirements already in place have little to no effect when it comes to growing employment numbers for welfare recipients. And a 2018 attempt to impose 80-hour-per-month work requirements for Medicaid recipients in Arkansas failed, and was halted by a judge less than a year after it began: The program didn’t increase employment levels, but it did kick 18,000 people off Medicaid. The Congressional Budget Office found that the McCarthy proposal would have a negligible effect on hours worked by Medicaid recipients, even as it would kick 600,000 of them off benefits.

That’s not an unintended consequence for Republicans: Their actual goal is not to lift poor people up, but to impose such onerous requirements on them that even those who would qualify under more draconian rules give up on trying to get benefits. But they know coming out and saying that would make them less popular, so they couch their cruelty in bootstraps bull.

This isn’t about shrinking the deficit, but shredding an already-tattered social safety net they cannot abide. At the same time McCarthy and his rag-tag radicals are clamoring to catch welfare cheats, they’re also demanding cuts to IRS funding that would mean wealthy tax cheats get away with it.

“What a horrendous thing for them even to put on the table,” said Congressman Jim McGovern, who has made fighting hunger his life’s work. “They want to balance the budget, but they won’t touch their tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires. ...They’re going to increase hunger in this country?”

The Worcester Democrat has sent fact sheets to his colleagues and explained at hearings how meagre SNAP benefits are, and how useless work requirements have been. But the GOP is immune to facts.

“They know nothing,” McGovern said. “This is just meanness.”

After repeatedly saying he would refuse to negotiate over the debt ceiling, Biden is now open to compromise. The unique willingness of McCarthy and his fellow destroyers to tank the nation means they have Democrats, and the few remaining responsible Republicans, over a barrel. A default would be even more disastrous for poor Americans than the work requirements. And so the president hasn’t ruled them out.

But McGovern has.

“Everybody is drawing a line in the sand? I’m drawing a line too,” he said. “You punish poor people in this country, don’t count me in.”

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.