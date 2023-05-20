Jenna Bush Hager, family among the crowd during Friday’s Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium

Hager, 41, was at the Friday night show at Gillette Stadium with her husband Henry, and her two daughters, 10-year-old Mila and 7-year-old Poppy. Friday’s show was the first of three slated for this weekend.

At Friday’s show in Foxborough, that included Jenna Bush Hager, a “Today” show host and a twin daughter of former President George W. Bush.

Taylor Swift’s tour has seen several celebrities in attendance who haven’t wanted to miss her sparkling “ The Eras Tour.”

“Last night was a fairytale,” she posted to her Instagram story Saturday, with a photo of her and her family all smiling.

Hager also posted a video to her Instagram feed of a photo compilation of the family having fun at the show and also pictures from around the Boston area — to the tune of Swift’s “Style.”

“ONE for the ERAS! TS ❤️forever. So fun being a family of Swifties!” the caption read.

The Eras Tour features songs from different albums throughout Swift’s career, or from her different “eras.” Tickets to this tour were reportedly difficult to obtain via Ticketmaster, with issues including the website crashing, high prices, and long waits — leading to a lawsuit against the ticket seller spearheaded by Swifties.

Hager, who co-hosts the fourth hour of “Today,” said during Friday’s morning show that she and her family were going to the Foxborough concert that night, leading to multiple shocked “What?”s from those in the room.

She excitedly told co-host Hoda Kotb how her and her daughters were planning on wearing matching T-shirts, with the two young ones wearing “sparkly pants.”

As for her? “I think I’m gonna wear maybe some leather, you know, or pleather, ‘cause we’re going for it!”

Swifties are known for their style when it comes to attending Taylor’s shows. Many plan months in advance for their outfits, matching their threads to Swift’s songs, music videos, and obscure references from within the fandom.

The Hager family has also been listening to a playlist “everywhere” they go that pulled songs from the tour’s actual setlist. Jenna also explained that their youngest child, 3-year-old Hal, didn’t go because he was too young.

Rounding off her posts from the show, Hager posted a video of Henry holding and dancing with Poppy, now decked in a tour merch hoodie, to the song “22″ from the album “Red.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.