Man found fatally shot in Mansfield Saturday morning

A 23-year-old man was found fatally shot in Mansfield Saturday morning, officials said.
The shooting was reported in a 911 call a little after 11 a.m. at 42 West Church St., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office.
One person has been detained in connection to the shooting but not charged with a crime, according to the statement. The investigation is still ongoing, according to officials.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Mansfield police said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.
The case is under investigation by State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office and Mansfield police.
