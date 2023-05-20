Short documentary shows deep bonds, ‘souls’ of St. John’ Seminary basketball team

The 28-minute film, which can be viewed on YouTube . features two priests ordained on Saturday, the Revs. Paul Born and Peter Schirripa.

“ Souls In The Game ” follows the team as they trained for the Father Pat O’Malley Invitational tournament held outside Chicago, which featured teams from seminaries across the country.

Ahead of Saturday’s ordination of five new priests in the Archdiocese of Boston, Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton released a short documentary film showcasing its basketball team and the deep bonds formed between its members.

Also ordained by Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross were the Revs. Jose Ignacio Montero Burgos, Rodrigo Martinez, Peter Schirripa, and Alphonsus Hien Quang Vu.

The documentary “tells the story of priestly formation through the lens of fraternity, sportsmanship, and the dedication of a basketball team striving to support each other beyond the wood of the court as they grow in the understanding of their own vocations,” the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement Thursday.

The film follows members of the team, which first formed in 2017, as they bond through early-morning practices in an elementary school gym and later travel to Illinois to compete in the tournament. Their last game was held in the Milwaukee Bucks training facility.

Priests spend six years studying philosophy and theology in the seminary before they are ordained. The archdiocese said the film shows how this process extends beyond the seminary’s walls.

“Saint John’s Seminary firmly believes that sharing this life with the world will lead to conversions, vocations, and a reaffirmation of the goodness of our Lord and His Church,” the statement said.

Schirripa, 30, the team’s captain, was born in Mountain View, Calif. After graduating from St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., he taught English and social studies at a Lexington middle school. He attended St. John’s Seminary and spent his deacon year at a Cambridge parish, the archdiocese said.

Father Peter Schirripa Archdiocese of Boston









Born, 31, was raised in Stoneham and graduated from Boston College in 2013. Before attending St. John’s Seminary, he worked as a financial analyst in New York City. He has been serving a diaconal assignment in Waltham.

Father Paul Born Archdiocese of Boston

Burgos, 30, is from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. He has been serving a deacon assignment in East Boston and attended Redemptoris Mater Seminary.

Father Jose Ignacio Montero Burgos Archdiocese of Boston

Martinez, 32, was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador, and graduated from Providence College in 2019. After graduating from St. John’s Seminary, he has been serving his deacon assignment at two parishes in Stoughton.

Father Rodrigo Martinez Archdiocese of Boston

Vu, 35, was raised in Ha Noi, Vietnam, the archdiocese said. He is a graduate of St. John’s Seminary and has been serving his deacon year in Winthrop.

Father Alphonsus Hien Quang Vu Archdiocese of Boston





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.