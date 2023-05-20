Two-alarm fire destroys YMCA pool clubhouse in Plainville

The fire at the YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace broke out around 5 p.m. Heavy fire was already showing when firefighters arrived at the building, which was under renovation, Plainville fire said in a statement.

A second alarm was quickly struck, drawing a response from fire departments in North Attleborough, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxborough and Cumberland, R.I. Ambulances from Mansfield and Walpole also responded, the statement said.





Firefighters used multiple tanker trucks and ran hydrant lines to fight the blaze, the statement said.

“It took approximately an hour-and-a-half to fully knock down the fire,” the statement said. “Crews are currently overhauling the scene.”

No injuries were reported, the statement said.

The facility, located at 5 Berry St., is operated by the Hockomock Area YMCA, according to its website.

Y officials could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday night.

The organization acquired the former Park Terrace Swim Club, a 10.5 acre site that also includes pickleball and basketball courts, and planned a grand reopening next month, the website said.

Fire Chief Richard J. Ball said the facility " . . . is a beloved community gathering spot for many families here in Plainville during the summertime.”

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but it’s very unfortunate that the fire resulted in a total loss of the building,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail.

“State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are supporting the investigation into origin and cause,” Wark said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.