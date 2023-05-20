‘We can never forget the sacrifices of our neighbors’: Boston re-dedicates square honoring soldier killed in WWI

Zanni was awarded a Purple Heart for his heroism, and left behind a large family, including his parents and nine siblings, according to Robert Santiago, the commissioner of Boston’s Office of Veterans’ Services. While Zanni died long ago, Santiago said it’s critical that people remember the service of the city’s military members.

The tribute recognized Corporal Eugene Thomas Zanni, a 20-year-old US Army member who died on July 23, 1918 during a pivotal battle in France between Allies and the German army.

A North End soldier killed in action during World War I was remembered by family members and local officials during a ceremony re-dedicating a “Hero Square” next to the Saunders Castle at Park Plaza Saturday.

Advertisement

“We can never forget the sacrifices of our neighbors, [and] remember that there’s always a family who is survived by these heroes,” Santiago said in a phone interview.

Corporal Eugene Thomas Zanni was killed in France in July 1918 during World War I.

Zanni’s memorial, at the corner of Columbus Avenue and Arlington Street, is one of about 1,200 “Hero Squares” in Boston honoring veterans killed in the line of duty, he said. During Saturday’s ceremony, officials unveiled a plaque containing biographical details about Zanni, Santiago said.

Zanni, who was born in Boston in 1897, was raised by Regina Mary and Giovanni Baptiste Zanni, who was called John Zanni in the US. The couple had immigrated from Lucca, Italy, according to the city biography and Janice Abel, whose grandmother was Zanni’s youngest sister.

He was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard and had served as part of the US Mexican Border Service before his unit was merged with the Army’s 101st Regiment and deployed to France during World War I, Santiago said.

In July 1918, Zanni was part of the Second Battle of the Marne, which ended up being the final offensive by the German Army against the Allies in World War I, according to History.com.

Advertisement

Zanni, who was killed by machine gun fire, was among the thousands of service members who died in the fighting.

Zanni continues to have a presence in his family, according to Abel, whose grandmother, Regina Zanni, was 7 years old when the young soldier died. Abel’s grandmother attended the original dedication ceremony for his Hero Square about a century ago, she said.

Her grandmother, who died about 30 years ago, would often tell stories about her brother: Zanni was funny, Abel said, and would play games with his sister.

The last time Abel’s grandmother saw her brother was just before he left for France. As she would later tell the story: her mother looked out the window of their Hanover Street home and watched him walk down the street — and off to war.

The girl’s mother then turned to her father, and said: " ‘Pa, we’re never going to see that boy again,’ " according to Abel.

He remained in close touch with his family, and wrote to his mother often. But the toll of the war appeared to weigh heavily on him.

In his last letter to his mother, Zanni asked her to pray for him, according to Abel.

" ‘Mother, please don’t send me any more gifts. Spare yourself. Remember me to all my friends, I have lots of things in mind to write. But the heavy shelling doesn’t let me because I have to face it all,’ " Zanni wrote. “Just pray for me, Mama. That’s about all you can do for me now.”

Advertisement

Zanni was buried in France but his mother wanted her son brought home for burial, Abel said. His body was returned to the US in July 1921.

According to a Globe story from that time, Zanni’s friends from his military unit served as pallbearers at his funeral in St. John’s Church. He was buried at the Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in Malden.

Abel would like Zanni to be remembered by the people of Boston.

“It’s important that he’s recognized for what he did for the city of Boston, and for the United States, in how much he contributed, for his sacrifices and bravery,” Abel said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.